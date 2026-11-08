British Tourist Killed in Gran Canaria Drunk Driving Crash

A 25-year-old British holidaymaker died in Playa del Ingles after a drugged driver struck him. Police report the motorist was over the limit.

A 25-year-old British holidaymaker has died in Gran Canaria after being struck by a vehicle driven by an intoxicated motorist. The fatal accident occurred late on Friday night in the resort of Playa del Ingles, prompting a manslaughter investigation by local authorities. The driver tested positive for cocaine and exceeded the legal alcohol limit, though the reading was just below the threshold for a road traffic crime.

Incident Details and Emergency Response

Police received an alert at 11:35pm on Friday regarding a collision on Italy Avenue in Playa del Ingles. The Canarian Emergency Service dispatched an advanced life support ambulance and a basic life support unit to the scene. Upon arrival, medical personnel assessed the 25-year-old victim and confirmed he had died from severe injuries sustained in the impact.

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Driver Under Influence of Drugs and Alcohol

The driver of the car involved in the incident is understood to be a local man living on the island. According to police sources, the driver was found to be over the drink-drive limit and tested positive for cocaine. One local report indicated the British victim had traveled to the area to attend Winter Pride Maspalomas, an event that started on November 2 and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday.

Legal Investigation and Potential Charges

Local town hall-employed police are preparing a detailed report to submit to a local investigating judge. Authorities expect the judge to open a formal manslaughter probe into the circumstances surrounding the death. It was not immediately clear if a formal arrest was made at the scene, although the driver was identified. The victim was crossing the road in an area not designated for pedestrians at the time of the accident.

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Timeline and Future Procedural Steps

The sequence of events leading to the fatality began with the late-night collision on Italy Avenue. Emergency services worked to treat the victim, but their efforts could not save his life. More details regarding the identity of the victim and the specific legal charges are expected to be released by police either later on Saturday or on Sunday.

Context of Holiday and Resort Activity

The death occurred in one of the Canary Islands' most popular tourist destinations during a period of significant local activity. The victim had been in the area to attend Winter Pride Maspalomas, which attracts visitors from across Europe. Authorities have not yet confirmed if the deceased was alone or accompanied by family or friends when the accident took place.