British Tourist Smashes Stolen Jesus Statue in Vilnius

CCTV captures the moment two tourists allegedly steal and destroy a golden Jesus statue near a Vilnius church, prompting police investigation and priest outrage.

Law enforcement officials in Vilnius, Lithuania, have launched a criminal investigation after CCTV footage captured two men, believed to be British tourists, stealing and smashing a golden statue of Jesus Christ. The incident occurred on the night of November 11, transforming a sacred religious site into the scene of a brazen crime that has sparked outrage among locals and the church hierarchy.

Incident Details and CCTV Evidence

Dominikonų Street was the location where the theft took place, specifically near the inner courtyard of the Divine Mercy sanctuary. Authorities confirmed that the vandalism happened between the evening of November 11 and the early hours of November 12. Video surveillance recorded the two men laughing as one hauled the golden figure away from its resting place on a wooden cross.

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Footage shows one man holding the statue by its arms while the other took photographs. The statue snapped off under the strain, sending the figure flying through the air. The culprit, who appeared to be intoxicated, exclaimed 'Oh my God' as the idol crashed to the ground, shattering into several pieces. Both men then fled the scene giggling, unaware of the severity of the damage they had just caused.

The vandalism was compounded when a car drove down the street shortly after the men left, running over the scattered fragments of the sacred sculpture. The remnants of the broken statue were left on the pavement, creating a stark contrast to the reverence typically associated with the area. Police described the damage to the golden sculpture as significant, though exact monetary figures for the restoration or replacement are still being assessed.

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Religious Reaction and Spiritual Context

The shrine where the statue was kept is a place of deep historical and spiritual significance. The location is home to the famed 1934 painting, the Divine Mercy, which attracts pilgrims and visitors from around the world. The theft and destruction of the golden Jesus figure was not viewed merely as property damage, but as a profound insult to the faithful.

Fr. Elijas Anatolijus Markauskas, a priest at the Divine Mercy Church, issued a heartfelt appeal on social media to help track down the suspects. He expressed deep personal pain, stating that the statue represented an image of the one they love, to whom they pray and entrust the world. He emphasized that the act was not just about a physical object, but an attack on the symbolic connection between the worshippers and their faith.

Fr. Markauskas drew parallels between the suffering of the broken statue and the passion of Jesus. He recalled that Christ was despised, beaten, and nailed to the cross, yet he did not stop loving. The priest noted that Jesus asked the Father to forgive his tormentors and promised paradise to the repentant criminal. He stated that while it was difficult for him to pray for those who committed the act, he tried to align his thoughts with the belief that God loves everyone, including the perpetrators.

Police Investigation and Legal Consequences

Vilnius Police confirmed that a pre-trial investigation has been initiated regarding the incident. The case is being handled under Article 284 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Lithuania, which typically covers offenses against protected cultural or religious values. A spokesperson for the police stated that the damage is currently being assessed as part of the ongoing inquiry.

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Although the individuals in the video appear to be British tourists, authorities have not officially confirmed their nationalities or identities. The suspects are described as two men, one of whom was filmed laughing and filming the incident. The combination of theft, vandalism, and public disturbance has made this a high-profile case for local law enforcement.

Flowers have been left at the foot of the wooden cross where the statue was once kept, serving as a memorial and a sign of continued devotion despite the loss. The community remains hopeful that the footage will aid in identifying the responsible parties. As the investigation continues, the incident serves as a somber reminder of the fragility of sacred spaces and the importance of respecting religious landmarks.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The appeal from Fr. Markauskas has resonated with many, highlighting the emotional toll such acts of vandalism take on religious communities. The case remains open as police work to gather evidence and determine the full extent of the criminal charges that may be brought against those involved.