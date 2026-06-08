British Tourists Face Up to Six-Hour Waits at EU Passport Control Due to New Biometric Checks

The EU's Entry Exit System (EES) is causing significant delays for British travelers, with wait times potentially reaching six hours at some airports. Airlines and industry bodies warn of lost flights and urge passengers to arrive early.

British tourists traveling to Europe this summer face the prospect of enduring wait times of up to six hours at passport control due to the European Union's new Entry Exit System ( EES ), according to a stark warning from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The system, which was introduced in October 2023 and ramped up in April 2024, requires travelers from non-EU countries such as the United Kingdom to provide fingerprints and photographs upon entering the Schengen Area. These biometric data are then checked when departing, leading to significant delays at border control. Rafael Schvartzman, IATA's vice-president for Europe, described the situation as a 'hard risk' of 'challenging' queues that have already caused passengers to miss flights.

He noted that while some countries are postponing full implementation until September, others are creating digital profiles without yet collecting biometrics, resulting in inconsistent application across different airports. The impact has been severe, with reported wait times of three to six hours at major hubs in Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy. In a recent incident, a Ryanair flight from Toulouse to Stansted departed without 150 passengers after border control staff shortages prevented them from reaching the gate in time.

Similarly, 100 easyJet passengers traveling from Milan Linate Airport to Manchester during Easter were unable to board due to a three-hour wait at passport control. Schvartzman emphasized that processing a passenger under EES takes around 90 seconds compared to 20-25 seconds previously, and technical issues exacerbate the delays. He stated that while some countries have attempted to make exceptions for British travelers as a result of Brexit, all passengers should be treated equally.

Airlines are urging passengers to plan for extended wait times. WizzAir advises arriving three hours before departure for flights returning to Britain, while Ryanair has stated that planes will not wait for passengers stuck in queues. The Airlines UK trade body called on European countries to adopt a pragmatic approach and fully utilize permitted flexibilities to avoid border delays.

A recent survey by Booking.com found that nearly 59% of UK holidaymakers traveling to Europe this year expect delays linked to EES, and almost half fear missing flights as a result. In response, 56% of respondents said they plan to arrive at airports earlier than usual, with 12% intending to arrive at least four hours before departure.

Meanwhile, demand for holidays in Greece has surged after the country announced it would not impose EES requirements on British travelers this summer. The IATA has also warned that rising jet fuel prices due to Middle East conflicts could push more airlines into bankruptcy and accelerate sector consolidation





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EES British Tourists Passport Control Delays Air Travel EU Border Checks

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