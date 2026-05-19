British Tourists in Italy Quarantined Despite Negative Tests after Being on the Same Plane as Infected Passenger

After tracing a British tourist to the same plane with an infected passenger aboard MV Hondius, the health officials in Italy quarantined her and the passenger after he was found negative for hantavirus. The 60-year-old British man was also detained. Both passengers had initially stayed at the guesthouse in the Pasteur area of Milan.

A 20-year-old British tourist in Italy was quarantined, despite testing negative for the hantavirus, after health officials traced her to the same plane as an infected passenger.

Both passengers had boarded MV Hondius, a cruise ship affected by a viral outbreak. The 60-year-old British man who tested negative for the virus was also quarantined, facing a month-long quarantine in Italy. The two were initially identified by UK authorities from their B&B stay. The outbreak was classified as the first known case on a cruise ship, spreading from South America to 20 countries





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