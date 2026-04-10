British Tourists Involved in Deadly Coach Crash in Canary Islands

A coach carrying British tourists crashed in La Gomera, Canary Islands, resulting in one death and numerous injuries. The incident prompted a large-scale emergency response and investigation.

A tragic incident unfolded in the Canary Islands when a coach carrying British tourists crashed on the island of La Gomera , resulting in one fatality and numerous injuries. The accident, which occurred around 1:15 PM local time, involved a bus that reportedly veered off the GM-2 road and plunged down a ravine near a tunnel. Initial reports indicated around 14 injuries, but the number of those injured has since been updated to 25.

The coach was carrying 24 adults, three children, and a driver, all of whom were British holidaymakers who had departed from their resort in Playa de Santiago, El Balcon de Santa Ana, en route to Tenerife via ferry. Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, deploying a medicalized helicopter, five ambulances, and a medical team to provide assistance to the injured. The severity of the injuries varied, with some passengers sustaining serious, moderate, and minor injuries. The scene pictures showed the vehicle lying on its side several feet away from the main road, highlighting the devastating impact of the crash. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by Civil Guard officers, who are meticulously examining the road for any signs of skidding or other contributing factors. \The Canary Islands Emergency Service confirmed the death of one man, while three individuals sustained serious injuries and 11 suffered moderate injuries. The remaining passengers received varying degrees of medical attention. A passenger in critical condition has been transferred to a hospital in Tenerife for specialized treatment. The regional government's emergency response coordination center declared an alert situation, commencing at 2 PM on Friday, April 10, in response to the multi-casualty accident, invoking the Territorial Emergency Plan for Civil Protection. Authorities and medical personnel are working tirelessly to provide support and care to the victims and their families. The President of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, expressed his support for the victims and their families on X, while Angel Victor Torres, Minister for Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, conveyed his condolences and assured that the emergency services and healthcare personnel are working in the critical moments following the event. The accident has cast a somber mood over the region as authorities and investigators work to determine the circumstances leading to the crash. \The immediate aftermath of the accident saw the rapid deployment of emergency services and medical personnel, who worked to stabilize the injured and transport them to the hospital. The local community has been alerted and informed by the government of the Canary Islands through various media, including social media platforms, to allow swift dissemination of information. The focus of the rescue and support efforts remained on providing immediate medical attention to the injured, securing the crash site, and gathering information necessary for the investigation. Authorities are working with the British consulate to ensure that the families of those affected are informed and provided with any necessary support. As the investigation progresses, the focus is expected to shift towards identifying the factors that contributed to the accident. This will include an examination of the road conditions, the vehicle's maintenance records, and the driver's experience and physical condition. The authorities are striving to discover the circumstances that ultimately led to this tragic incident and to provide answers to all involved





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Canary Islands Bus Crash La Gomera British Tourists Accident Emergency Services Injuries Investigation

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