British Tourists Launch Vicious Antisemitic Tirade Against Israelis in Vietnam Restaurant

A video has surfaced showing two British tourists engaging in a hateful and antisemitic verbal assault against an Israeli couple at a restaurant in Vietnam. The incident, which has gone viral online, features the tourists hurling insults, false accusations, and antisemitic tropes at the couple, causing them distress and prompting their departure from the establishment. The harassment included allegations of murder and genocide, references to the '109 expulsions' trope, and chants expressing animosity towards Israel.

A viral video captured a disturbing incident in Vietnam where two British tourists were filmed relentlessly harassing an Israeli couple in a restaurant. The footage, shared widely on social media platforms like X and Instagram, shows the British women verbally assaulting the Israeli couple with a barrage of hateful and antisemitic slurs. The exchange began when the British tourists, noticing a tattoo on the Israeli woman's arm, initiated a conversation by asking if they were from Palestine.

Upon learning they were Israeli, the tone quickly shifted. The British women, laughing and with apparent premeditation, accused the Israeli couple of being murderers, savages, monsters, and rats, ordering them to scurry away. One of the tourists explicitly stated, 'Kick them out of all countries,' with the other adding a false claim that Israelis have been expelled from 109 nations, a known antisemitic trope that often leads to calls for further expulsions. The harassment escalated as the British women insisted that the Israeli couple would be hated everywhere they go, claiming that 'Nobody likes you.' The Israeli man and woman, visibly distressed and attempting to de-escalate the situation, eventually rose to leave the restaurant. However, the abuse continued unabated even as they gathered their belongings. The video captures the British tourists questioning if the couple were part of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and if they had 'killed innocent civilians in Palestine.' They also declared, 'fake state of Israel. It doesn't exist. Israel doesn't exist.' The conversation further devolved into antisemitic rhetoric, with one British tourist stating, 'we're just goyim aren't we, we're just worthless animals,' a reference to the Hebrew and Yiddish term for non-Jews. The harassment culminated in antisemitic chants, including 'Viva, viva Iran' and 'Boom, boom, Tel Aviv, this is what you get for all your evil deeds.' Despite the Israeli couple's attempts to ignore the provocations, the British women persisted, demanding to know if they opposed genocide and called for them to disavow Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister Ben Gvir. When the Israeli woman finally requested they stop, she was met with defiance and further insults, with one tourist stating, 'Don't you dare tell us to shut the f*** up. Don't you dare. You are monsters, you're savages... shameful.' As the Israeli couple departed, the British women continued their verbal assault, taunting them with phrases like 'Go, get lost,' 'Run away, run away, like the Palestinians run to try and live everyday,' and expressing a wish for 'Israel falls.' They even mockingly celebrated perceived Israeli misfortunes, stating, 'Well now the Israelis are getting bombed.' The Israeli man's question, 'Do you feel good now?' in response to their alleged celebration of violence, was met with jubilant affirmation, 'Yeah we feel good, we feel amazing.' The filming continued as the British tourists adjusted their camera to capture the Israelis leaving, making derogatory remarks like 'look at them, look at the rats running away, go on rats. Scurry, scurry, scurry!' and labeling them 'genocidal.' A spokesperson for the Community Security Trust (CST) condemned the footage as 'utterly disgraceful.





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