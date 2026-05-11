British Tourists Sentenced After Violent Assault at Mallorca Cocktail Bar

Two UK nationals faced legal penalties following a brutal attack on staff and patrons at a Palmanova establishment triggered by a refusal of alcohol service.

The serene atmosphere of Palmanova in Mallorca was shattered during the early hours of June 22, 2024, when a night of leisure turned into a scene of extreme violence at the Iroko Mallorca cocktail bar.

Two British nationals, identified as 24-year-old Tommy Colm Witty and 33-year-old Alexander Lee Anderson, became the center of a legal storm after they launched a brutal assault on three individuals. The catalyst for the violence was remarkably simple: a female waitress, performing her professional duty, refused to serve the pair any more alcoholic beverages. This refusal triggered a sudden and aggressive transformation in the tourists, who responded with vulgarity and physical intimidation.

According to court documents, the men used offensive language and indecent gestures toward the employee before the situation escalated into a physical confrontation. The waitress was pushed with significant force, causing her to fall violently to the floor where she suffered a head injury and deep lacerations to her leg from shattered glass, reflecting the chaotic nature of the struggle. As the situation deteriorated, other people present in the establishment attempted to intervene to protect the staff member.

A male colleague of the waitress and a customer both stepped in to stop the assault, but they quickly became targets of the attackers' rage. The violence intensified as Tommy Colm Witty utilized a broken glass bottle as a weapon. The colleague was struck violently on the back of his head, while the customer suffered severe wounds to his neck and hand.

The customer had reportedly raised his arm in a desperate attempt to shield his face from a projectile thrown by Witty, which shattered upon impact and caused deep cuts. The carnage left the upmarket venue in a state of shock, with blood splattered across the premises and multiple victims requiring immediate and urgent medical attention.

The physical trauma was compounded by the emotional distress of the employees, many of whom were forced to take significant time off work to recover from both their injuries and the psychological shock of the event. The arrival of the Civil Guard provided a swift end to the carnage. Officers who had been deployed to Majorca as part of the seasonal summer security reinforcements were conducting routine patrols when they were alerted to a mass brawl.

Upon entering the premises, they encountered a harrowing scene, specifically finding a man covered in blood who was still brandishing a broken bottle and attempting to attack others. The officers acted decisively to neutralize the threat, disarming Witty and taking both him and Anderson into custody. Due to the severity of the wounds, which affected vital areas of the body, the three victims were rushed to Son Espases Hospital in the capital city of Palma.

There, they underwent emergency treatment, including the application of numerous stitches to close open wounds on their necks, heads, arms, and legs. In the aftermath of the attack, the legal proceedings took place at the Provincial Court of Palma. Initially, the severity of the assault led authorities to arrest the two men on suspicion of attempted homicide.

However, as the case progressed, the charges were amended to three counts of wounding. The legal resolution was reached through a plea bargain, a common mechanism in the Spanish justice system to expedite sentencing when guilt is admitted. Tommy Colm Witty, who had remained in remand since the night of the attack, was sentenced to two years in prison.

In contrast, Alexander Lee Anderson received a fine of 720 euros. As a critical component of the agreement, both men were required to pay a four-figure compensation settlement to the victims. This money was handed over to the court prior to the hearing to ensure that the victims were financially compensated for their suffering and medical expenses, marking a definitive, albeit delayed, conclusion to a night of senseless violence





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