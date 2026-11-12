British Toy Start-Up Cabo Loses Appeal Against MGA Entertainment

Hayley Michaelson and Lauren Cohen lose court bid for damages against MGA Entertainment after judges rule Worldeez would have failed regardless of alleged anti-competitive tactics.

British sisters Hayley Michaelson and Lauren Cohen, along with their husbands Marc Michaelson and Johnny Cohen, have failed in their final legal bid to recover losses from a dispute with American toy giant MGA Entertainment. The Court of Appeal in London rejected the appeal filed by Cabo Ltd, the company behind the Worldeez toy, confirming that no damages would be awarded despite findings that MGA engaged in exclusionary market practices.

Core Legal Ruling on Market Exclusion

Top judges at the Court of Appeal have thrown out the sisters' case, rejecting the argument that MGA Entertainment was liable for the business failure of the Worldeez collectible toy line. The ruling confirms the previous decision by Mrs Justice Bacon in June last year, who found that although MGA waged an exclusionary campaign, the claimant business would have failed in the marketplace regardless of those actions.

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The Court of Appeal determined that the High Court judge was correct to require Cabo Ltd to prove that the business would have been profitable if the alleged anti-competitive tactics had not occurred. This finding places the burden of proof on the startup to demonstrate its viability, a standard that the judges upheld as fair given the lack of historical sales data for the new product.

MGA Entertainment Exclusionary Campaign Details

Earlier proceedings established that MGA Entertainment, the world's largest independent toy maker, waged a campaign to exclude the Worldeez product from the UK market. The American company, which produces the billion-dollar LOL Surprise collectible brand, claimed similarities between its toys and Worldeez and issued unjustified threats of patent infringement.

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MGA Entertainment threatened to withdraw its highly popular LOL Surprise collectibles from major retailers, including Smyths, Toys 'R' Us, and The Entertainer, if these stores chose to stock the Worldeez toy. This coercive tactic was identified by the High Court as an abuse of MGA's dominant position in the market, designed to prevent the rival product from gaining shelf space and consumer visibility.

Origins and Design of the Worldeez Toy

The concept for Worldeez originated in 2014 when the two couples were on a family holiday together. Inspired by their own children's love for unboxing videos on YouTube and the appeal of unwrapping toys like Kinder Eggs, the founders designed a globe-shaped surprise collectible. The final design featured a pink spherical capsule covered in two layers of plastic wrapping, divided into two compartments to reveal blind bags containing figurines and fact cards.

The Worldeez range launched with 120 collectible figurines and accessories inspired by eight countries, including the UK, France, Italy, Brazil, India, Egypt, Japan, and the US. The business secured initial start-up funding, online influencer support from YouTuber Tiana, and planned to launch through high street toy giants before the legal disputes began.

Commercial Failure and Retailer Rejection

Despite securing a TV advertising deal with Nickelodeon and initial marketing success, the toy faced significant hurdles. The Entertainer cancelled its order following the threats from MGA, while Smyths and Toys 'R' Us never stocked the range. The toy eventually launched in B&M, but sales declined rapidly, leading to the collapse of the business.

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Mrs Justice Bacon ruled that while Worldeez was an appealing product with a successful initial marketing campaign, it competed in a crowded market for collectibles. She found that the product needed to be more than just appealing to succeed, and that Cabo would not have traded profitably even without the interference from MGA Entertainment.

Future Implications for Small Business Litigation

The barrister for Cabo, Stefan Kupper, argued that the ruling risked allowing large companies to crush smaller competitors without facing financial consequences. The legal team had hoped that a successful appeal could have sent the case back to the High Court for a new decision on potential multi-million-pound damages, citing the stifled growth caused by the exclusionary campaign.

However, the Court of Appeal has now finalized the dispute, leaving the Michaelson and Cohen families with no compensation for their claimed losses of up to £90million. The decision underscores the high threshold for startups to prove causation and profitability in complex commercial disputes involving dominant market players.