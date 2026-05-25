British Traveller Warns of 'Tourist Traps' on Tenerife

Ruben Chorlton-Owen, a 24-year-old from Abersoch, North Wales, has recently been to Tenerife and noticed several 'tourist traps' that catch holidaymakers out annually. He is alerting people to these common pitfalls and providing tips to avoid them.

A British traveller is warning anyone heading to Tenerife this half-term to watch out for several ' tourist traps ' that ensnare visitors every year. Ruben Chorlton-Owen frequently posts his travel advice and tips with his 105,000 followers on Instagram (@rube).

The 24-year-old, from Abersoch, North Wales, has recently been to the popular Canary Island destination. However, while there, he noticed a few things that raised concerns. And now, he is alerting people to several common 'tourist traps' that catch holidaymakers out annually, as detailed in a video amassing more than 8,000 views





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