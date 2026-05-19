British Unemployment Rate Unexpectedly Rises as Vacancies Slump, Wage Growth Slows

The unemployment rate in Britain has unexpectedly risen to 5% in the three months to March, up from 4.9% in February. Vacancies have slumped to their lowest level in five years amid a sharp decrease in hiring across retail and hospitality sectors. Regular wage growth has slowed down in the three months to March compared to the three months to February, and the number of workers on UK payrolls also dropped by 100,000 during April.

The jobless rate unexpectedly rose in Britain , reaching 5% in the three months to March, up from 4.9% in February. Vacancies slumped to their lowest level in five years amid a sharp decrease in hiring across retail and hospitality sectors.

Regular wages grew by 3.4% excluding bonuses, down from 3.6% in the previous period. The number of workers on UK payrolls also fell by 100,000 during April, the largest fall since the Covid-19 pandemic. Vacancies dropped by 28,000 quarter-on-quarter to 705,000 in the three months to April, the lowest level since 2021. Regular earnings growth slowed down to 3.4% in the first quarter, below the Consumer Prices Index inflation rate of 0.3%.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, commented on these figures, stating that the labour market remains soft, with vacancies at their lowest level in five years and unemployment higher than a year ago, particularly in lower-paying sectors like hospitality and retail





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Unemployment Rate Britain Jobless Rate Office For National Statistics Wage Growth Vacancies Retail Hospitality Employment Covid-19 Pandemic

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