British Widow Dies in Ghana Crash After Losing £1 Million to Romance Fraudsters

Janet Fordham, 69, died in a car crash in Ghana after being defrauded of her life savings by online romance scammers over a five-year period. The inquest revealed a complex web of deception and the family's desperate attempts to prevent her from travelling to Ghana.

A tragic inquest has revealed the circumstances surrounding the death of Janet Fordham, a 69-year-old British widow who died in a car crash in Ghana in February 2023.

The inquest detailed how Mrs. Fordham had been systematically defrauded of her entire £1 million life savings over a five-year period by romance fraudsters. She had initially met a man online in 2017 claiming to be a British Army sergeant major stationed in Syria, who requested financial assistance to transport gold bars to the UK. Despite warnings from her family, Mrs. Fordham sent approximately £150,000 to this individual.

The deception continued with further scams involving a 'diplomat' who froze her bank accounts, and ultimately led her to believe she could recover her funds with the help of a man named Kofi, whom she met online and travelled to Ghana to meet. Mrs. Fordham’s journey to Ghana in October 2022 was driven by the false hope of reclaiming her lost fortune.

Kofi, posing as a doctor, had contacted her after discovering messages on a phone he was repairing, revealing she had been scammed. He offered to help her recover her money, leading to a romantic relationship and her decision to travel to Ghana. Despite repeated attempts by her family to dissuade her, including seeking medical and legal advice, Mrs. Fordham was determined to pursue this path, as she was deemed to have mental capacity despite being heavily influenced by the fraudsters.

The family became increasingly aware of the scale of the fraud as they discovered she had cashed in her pension, withdrawn large sums of cash daily, and borrowed money from other family members, totaling around £140,000, in addition to falling into arrears on loans and credit cards. The police were contacted multiple times between 2017 and 2022 regarding the alleged fraud, estimating the total amount lost to be between £800,000 and £1 million.

The fatal car crash occurred on February 14, 2023, while Mrs. Fordham and Kofi were travelling to seek approval from his family for marriage. The inquest highlighted the devastating impact of romance fraud, emphasizing Mrs. Fordham’s vulnerability and the sophisticated tactics employed by the scammers.

Detective Sergeant Ben Smith of Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that Mrs. Fordham was a sustained victim of fraud over several years, having depleted all her savings, sold her home and land, and ultimately living in a caravan at her son’s property. The case serves as a stark warning about the dangers of online romance scams and the importance of vigilance and caution when engaging with individuals met online.

The family’s desperate attempts to protect Mrs. Fordham underscore the emotional toll these scams can take on victims and their loved ones. The investigation into the fraud continues, but the circumstances surrounding the crash and Mrs. Fordham’s state of mind remain complex





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