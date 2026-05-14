Britney Spears Causes Chaotic Scene at Los Angeles Restaurant, Days After Rehab and DUI Case

Britney Spears, who recently left rehab and resolved a DUI case, caused a chaotic scene at a Los Angeles-area restaurant on Wednesday. Witnesses described a tense and unusual atmosphere as Spears raised her voice, yelled, and made barking sounds. She also shared food with an unidentified man and appeared affectionate, saying 'I love you.' Restaurant staff had to intervene when Spears lit a cigarette near the entrance.

Britney Spears reportedly caused a chaotic scene during a night out at a Los Angeles restaurant on Wednesday, just days after leaving rehab and resolving a recent DUI case.

According to multiple witnesses, per TMZ, the pop star appeared agitated during her visit to the Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks. Sources describe a tense and unusual atmosphere as Spears reportedly raised her voice, yelled, and made barking sounds. At one point, diners say Spears walked past a table holding a knife, prompting concern among patrons that she could accidentally injure someone.

Witnesses say Spears shared food with an unidentified man accompanying her and appeared affectionate, telling him 'I love you,' though it was unclear whether the comment was serious or playful. Restaurant staff reportedly had to intervene when Spears lit a cigarette near the entrance. The Daily Mail has contacted Spears’ representatives, as well as the Blue Dog Tavern, for comment.

This incident comes shortly after Spears left a rehabilitation program and entered a plea agreement in a DUI matter, raising concerns among fans about her well-being and stability in public settings





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Britney Spears Chaotic Scene Los Angeles Restaurant Rehab DUI Case Tense Atmosphere Yelled Barking Sounds Shared Food Appeared Affectionate Lived A Toddler Had Been There Entered A Plea Agreement Raised Concerns

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