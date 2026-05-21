Britney Spears' DUI Arrest: New Details Revealed

Britney Spears' DUI arrest in March has been the subject of new details, with the star confirming she had taken multiple prescription drugs before getting behind the wheel. The police report obtained by USWeekly sheds light on the chaotic night, revealing Spears' erratic driving and the presence of an alcoholic beverage in her car.

Harrowing new details have emerged in Britney Spears ' DUI arrest in March. The 44-year-old pop star was arrested on March 4 after she was allegedly seen driving erratically at high speeds on the southbound side of US-101 near Newbury Park, California.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Spears was subjected to multiple field sobriety tests before she was taken into custody. The 'confrontational' star was first stopped by police after they saw her car illegally crossing into another lane. A police report obtained by USWeekly sheds concerning new light on the chaotic night, and reveals Spears told officers she had taken multiple prescription drugs before getting behind the wheel.

Officers also detected ' a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage' from inside Spears' BMW when she was pulled over. Spears allegedly admitted to having 'one champagne mimosa' seven hours prior and a meal of icecream at 3pm. Following a physical check at the scene, Spears was determined to have 'red and watery eyes with her pupils dilated and she confirmed she was a 'zero' on a sobriety scale of zero to 10.

The singer later passed two chemical breath tests. The report details that an officer found a 'brown purse that contained a bottle of pills labeled Adderall, which were not prescribed to Spears. Spears pleaded guilty to a DUI earlier this month, just two months after her arrest. She was sentenced to 12 months probation.

Following her arrest she had checked into a substance abuse rehab facility for three weeks





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