Britney Spears Embarks On Humiliating Incident After Allegedly Driving Under The Influence

A grainy dashcam video reveals the shocking moment Spears was captured participating in a sobriety test after being arrested for a DUI. The footage shows the embarrassing situation from the moment police turned on their lights and sirens to the point when she was handcuffed and beseeched with the question of whether they had taken her phone.

This is the humiliating moment a 'slurring' Britney Spears was forced to undergo a sobriety test before being handcuffed in shock dashcam footage from her March 4 DUI arrest.

The 44-year-old pop icon was pursued by police after she was allegedly seen driving erratically at high speeds on the southbound side of US-101 near Newbury Park, California around 9pm PT. According to the California Highway Patrol, Spears was arrested on 'suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs' with a police report later revealing Spears said she had taken 'Adderall and Prozac' before driving.

In the newly-released footage of the moment that Spears would have surely hoped was behind her after pleading guilty to DUI this month, the troubled singer was seen failing a sobriety test at the side of the highway





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