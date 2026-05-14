Britney Spears' Liquor Store Spree and Knife Drama

Britney Spears' rollercoaster of chaos reached another low as she was caught on camera stocking up at a liquor store before a riotous outing at a dive bar. The Toxic singer was seen with two young companions, and the trio caused a scene at a dive bar by 'barking' and 'carrying a knife.' Spears has a history of knife-related drama and was cutting her hamburger in half when the incident occurred. The drama comes hot on the heels of Spears pleading guilty in her DUI case and cutting short a voluntary rehab stay after just three weeks.

Britney Spears ' rollercoaster of chaos reached another low Wednesday night, as she was caught on camera stocking up at a liquor store before a riotous outing at a dive bar - and all just days after leaving rehab.

CCTV footage obtained by the Daily Mail shows the Toxic singer, 44, striding into Wines of the World in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, with two companions in tow. Dressed in a plunging top, a black mini skirt and boots, Spears trailed one companion - apparently a male security guard - down the liquor aisle before pausing in front of a cooler and spinning round playfully as he opened it and grabbed a large can of alcoholic Twisted Tea.

At the counter, the pop star launched into another little dance while her companions stacked items on the register, with Spears adding a pack of cinnamon flavored Trident gum to the haul. Exactly who the drink was bought for remains a mystery, but Spears reached into her purse to pay in cash before her male companion chipped in with a card. He then put the can into a brown paper bag.

The trio - also said to include a female assistant to Spears - then exited and hopped into a black SUV. Exterior CCTV footage from the liquor store shows the male companion (in the driver's seat) placing the can in the vehicle's center console, before Spears (in the front passenger seat) appears to lift it into her lap, ready for the next stage of her hectic night.

Britney Spears ' rollercoaster of chaos hit another low on Wednesday night, as she was caught on camera stocking up at a liquor store before a riotous outing at a dive bar CCTV footage obtained by the Daily Mail shows the Toxic singer, 44, striding into Wines of the World in Sherman Oaks with two young companions in tow. That stage included the group moseying just across the street to a dive bar called the Blue Dog Tavern, where witnesses told TMZ Spears caused a scene by 'barking' and 'carrying a knife' around the establishment.

Notably, she ordered a burger at the tavern, which bar workers confirmed is served with a steak knife at the table. Spears has a history of knife-related drama: in 2023, police reportedly visited her home after she shared a video to social media of her brandishing knives, though no charges were ever filed.

Witnesses at the Blue Dog say Spears was seen 'feeding' her male companion and appeared affectionate, telling him 'I love you,' though it was unclear whether the comment was serious or playful. Restaurant staff reportedly had to intervene when Spears lit a cigarette near the entrance door. Spears' representative told the Daily Mail: 'This is completely blown out of proportion. Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard.

She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors.

'At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half.

Dressed in a plunging top, a tiny black mini skirt and boots, Spears trailed one of her companions down the liquor aisle before pausing in front of a cooler and spinning around playfully At the counter, she launched into another little dance while her companions piled items onto the register Exactly who the drink was for remains a mystery, but Spears reached into her purse to pay in cash before her male companion chipped in with a card Spears' companion purchased an alcoholic Twisted Tea during the outing. This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person.

This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now.

' The Blue Dog and liquor store drama comes hot on the heels of Spears pleading guilty in her DUI case last week. The pop star copped to a reduced charge of reckless driving - aka a 'wet reckless' - after her March 4, 2026, run-in with the law.

As part of the plea deal, she avoided jail, but was slapped with 12 months' probation, a hefty fine, and a mandatory alcohol education program - making her liquor store spree all the more eyebrow-raising. Under the plea deal, Spears is forbidden from driving with any intoxicant in her system, must submit to breath, blood, urine or saliva tests when asked by an officer, and cannot use or possess any drugs, marijuana, or related paraphernalia unless prescribed.

Adding fuel to the fire, Spears earlier this month cut short a voluntary rehab stay after just three weeks, leaving many to wonder what the treatment was even for if this is how she has spent her first days of freedom. Indeed, it appears some of her family are asking that very question.

One close family source tells the Daily Mail that many of the troubled star's relatives had no idea she had left rehab until reports surfaced online, painting a picture of her loved ones being cut out





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Britney Spears Liquor Store Spree Knife Drama Blue Dog Tavern Wines Of The World Twisted Tea DUI Case Rehab Stay Knife-Related Drama Alcohol Education Program

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