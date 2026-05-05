Britney Spears Pleads Guilty to DUI

Britney Spears has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge after her arrest in March. She received probation, a day in jail already served, and must complete an alcohol and drug education program.

Britney Spears has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge stemming from an arrest in March. The 44-year-old singer, who recently completed a three-week stint in rehab, did not appear in court on Monday but entered her plea through her attorney, Michael Goldstein.

She received a sentence of 12 months probation, a day in jail which was deemed served, and is required to complete a three-month alcohol and drug education program. The plea deal, known as a 'wet reckless,' allows for a lesser charge of reckless driving involving alcohol or drugs, typically reserved for first-time offenders with low blood alcohol levels and no injuries or accidents.

Ventura County Superior Court Commissioner Matthew Nemerson also imposed a $721 fine and mandated weekly sessions with a psychologist and bi-monthly appointments with a psychiatrist. Spears was initially arrested on March 4th after California Highway Patrol responded to multiple 911 calls reporting erratic driving on the 101 freeway. The District Attorney, Erik Nasarenko, emphasized the seriousness of driving under the influence and the potential for catastrophic consequences.

He also stated that Spears will be subject to searches of her person and vehicle if stopped by police in the future. Spears voluntarily entered rehab following her arrest and recently left the facility, returning home in anticipation of the court hearing. Her lawyer stated she is doing well. The plea deal reflects the circumstances of the case, including Spears's lack of prior DUI history and her proactive engagement in rehabilitation.

The court's decision prioritizes rehabilitation and aims to prevent future offenses. This incident follows a period of significant personal challenges for Spears, including the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The singer has expressed feelings of fear regarding her family in the aftermath of the conservatorship. Following her arrest, representatives for Spears acknowledged the incident as inexcusable and expressed hope that it would be a catalyst for positive change and support in her life.

The legal ramifications of a DUI in California include potential jail time, fines exceeding $1,000, and mandatory education programs. Spears's case highlights the importance of addressing substance abuse issues and the potential consequences of impaired driving. She was also previously observed potentially violating California's 'No Touch' law by using her cell phone while driving in February





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