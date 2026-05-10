Britney Spears Reflects on DUI Drama as a 'Blessing in Disguise' and Spiritual Journey

Britney Spears, the 44-year-old pop star, shared her thoughts on her DUI drama and spiritual journey on her Instagram page. She called her experience a 'blessing in disguise' and expressed gratitude for her friends and new connections made during her recovery.

Britney Spears called her DUI drama a 'blessing in disguise' as she spoke out for the first time after her sentencing and rehab exit. The 44-year-old songstress, who was arrested for suspicion of DUI two months earlier on March 4, jumped to her main Instagram page on Saturday as she reflected on her ' spiritual journey .

' Just days earlier, the pop star pleaded guilty at her arraignment and was sentenced to 12 months probation. It came after Spears, whose family reunited without her this weekend, spent nearly three weeks at a luxe rehab facility to receive care for substance abuse and mental health





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