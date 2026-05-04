Britney Spears Returns Home After Rehab, Faces DUI Charge

Britney Spears is back at her Thousand Oaks mansion after a 21-day rehab stint and is preparing for a court appearance related to a March DUI arrest. She posted a new dance video shortly after leaving the treatment center and is reportedly doing well.

Britney Spears has returned to her lavish $9.8 million estate in Thousand Oaks , California, a mere four days after concluding a 21-day stay in a treatment facility.

This return coincides with the posting of a provocative dance video on her social media, reminiscent of her earlier, attention-grabbing content. The video, featuring Spears in a shimmering silver mini-dress and black pumps, showcases her signature hair flips and playful gestures, accompanied by a simple red rose emoji. This display of apparent well-being follows a period of personal struggle and legal challenges for the 44-year-old pop icon.

Sources close to Spears, including TMZ, report that she is currently in a positive state, described as 'happy, healthy and centered,' and is now 'clean and sober.

' However, her recent experiences are far from over, as she is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Court on Monday regarding a DUI arrest that occurred on March 4th. While her physical presence is not mandated, the court proceedings will address the charges formally filed by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office last Thursday. The charges stem from an incident where Spears was allegedly observed driving erratically at a high speed.

The specific substance involved in the alleged impairment remains undisclosed in the criminal complaint. Prosecutors are anticipated to offer Spears a plea bargain, potentially reducing the charge to 'wet reckless,' which encompasses reckless driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. This consideration is likely due to her completion of a three-week rehabilitation program. Should she accept this plea, Spears could face a 12-month probation period, along with associated fees and mandatory participation in a DUI education program.

Her manager, Cade Hudson, previously characterized the arrest as an 'unfortunate incident' and 'completely inexcusable,' emphasizing the need for Spears to take responsibility and seek support. Hudson also highlighted the importance of her sons, Jayden James Federline and Sean Preston Federline, and loved ones in providing a supportive network for her ongoing well-being and recovery. The incident has prompted discussions about the need for a comprehensive plan to ensure Spears' long-term success and stability.

Beyond the legal and personal challenges, Spears continues to explore creative ventures. She previously announced plans to launch her jewelry brand, B. Tiny, and an unconventional fragrance.

Furthermore, a fully-authorized biopic based on her 2023 memoir, 'The Woman In Me,' is currently in development with Universal Pictures, directed by Jon M. Chu. Despite her recent difficulties, Spears maintains a significant following, boasting 153.5 million social media followers and an impressive 47.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Her career trajectory, which began at the age of 11 as a Mouseketeer on 'The All-New Mickey Mouse Club,' has been marked by both immense success and public scrutiny.

The current situation represents another chapter in her complex and often tumultuous life, as she navigates legal repercussions, personal recovery, and continued artistic pursuits. The upcoming court appearance and the ongoing support from her family and fans will be crucial as she moves forward





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