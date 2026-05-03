Britney Spears Returns to Rehab After DUI Charge, Awaits Court Date

Pop star Britney Spears was spotted returning to a substance abuse treatment facility after being charged with a misdemeanor DUI. She is preparing for her arraignment and is reportedly doing well, focusing on her health and family.

Britney Spears was recently seen being driven through Los Angeles following her charge with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The 44-year-old pop star, appearing subdued with oversized sunglasses, was heading back to a substance abuse treatment facility after a brief departure to prepare for her upcoming court arraignment.

This follows her arrest nearly two months ago on March 4th for allegedly driving erratically on a Ventura, California highway. The Ventura County District Attorney's Office has filed a misdemeanor DUI count against her, citing evidence of both alcohol and drug involvement. Spears had previously spent three weeks in rehab, leaving on Wednesday before returning on Saturday.

Sources close to the singer report she is doing well, feeling optimistic, and focused on her well-being and spending time with her sons, Jayden James, 19, and Sean Preston, 20. She has been actively participating in AA meetings, sharing openly about her journey to sobriety and finding healing through these sessions. The incident prompted concern from her family, with reports of an intervention leading to her initial decision to seek treatment.

A spokesperson for Spears emphasized her commitment to taking responsibility and getting her life back on track. The District Attorney's Office has stated that Spears will be treated like any other defendant, potentially facing a 'wet reckless' plea deal if she demonstrates self-motivation through rehabilitation. This involves pleading guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol or drugs, a common outcome in similar cases without prior DUI history, crashes, or injuries.

The focus remains on Spears receiving the support and help she needs during this challenging time, with loved ones working on a plan for her long-term well-being. Her sons' renewed closeness is also reported to be a significant source of healing and happiness for the singer. The arraignment is scheduled for Monday, May 4th, where she will formally be informed of the charges and enter a plea.

The situation highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Spears as she navigates personal struggles and legal proceedings, while simultaneously prioritizing her health and family relationships. The singer's commitment to self-improvement and her willingness to seek help are seen as positive steps towards a brighter future





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