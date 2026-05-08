Britney Spears' Son Jayden Breaks Silence on Her Rehab Exit, DUI Plea Deal

Britney Spears' son Jayden broke his silence on his mother's stepping out from rehab following her DUI arrest. He was asked by photographers about her stint in rehab and replied with a 'no comment' but gave a affirmative nod when asked if she was 'doing good.' Spears also shares son Sean Preston Federline, 20, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. His comment, or nearly lack thereof, comes just two days after Spears reached a plea deal in her DUI case and had the charges dropped.

Britney Spears 's son Jayden broke his silence on her stepping out from rehab following her DUI arrest. He was enjoying a night out in West Hollywood on Wednesday when he was asked by photographers about his mother's stint in rehab.

The 19-year-old son of the pop star replied with a 'no comment' but gave a affirmative nod when asked if she was 'doing good,' per TMZ. Spears also shares son Sean Preston Federline, 20, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. His comment, or nearly lack thereof, comes just two days after Spears, 44, reached a plea deal in her DUI case and had the charges dropped.

Previously, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced that it had filed one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of any alcohol and at least one drug. Prosecutors in the case reduced the charges to a 'wet reckless,' an informal term for a plea bargain reached where someone charged with a DUI receives a lesser charge usually for reckless driving.

As part of the plea deal, Spears will be on probation for 12 months and will be required to continue with mental health and substance abuse treatment. Ventura County Superior Court Commissioner Matthew Nemerson also fined Spears $721 and ordered her to see a psychologist once a week and a psychiatrist twice a month.

He also told the troubled singer not to use alcohol or drugs, apart from prescription medications and ruled that police could search her vehicle without a warrant if she is pulled over again. On the same day, she returned to Instagram and shared a sexy dancing video in her $9.8 million, 21-acre Thousand Oaks mansion. Prior to her arraignment at the Ventura Superior Court, the pop star had voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility following her DUI arrest.

His comment, or nearly lack thereof, comes just two days after Spears, 44, reached a plea deal in her DUI case and had the charges dropped. She was previously charged with a misdemeanor DUI count, nearly two months after she was arrested for allegedly driving 'erratically' on the highway in Ventura, California, on March 4. A source told the Daily Mail last week that Britney is doing very well, she feels great and is optimistic about her future.

She will continue to work on herself with counseling to be the best person she can be and really thrive in life. The source added she is spending most of her time with her two sons





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Britney Spears Son Jayden Rehab Exit DUI Arrest Plea Deal Sean Preston Federline Kevin Federline California Thousand Oaks Mansion Instagram Sexy Dancing Video Probation Mental Health And Substance Abuse Treatment Psychological Evaluation Psychiatric Evaluation Search Warrant Optimistic About Her Future Counseling AA Meetings Pouring Her Heart Out Healing And Feeling Better

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