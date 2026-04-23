Britney Spears' Son Jayden Seen as Mother Seeks Rehab Following DUI Arrest

Jayden James Federline, Britney Spears' youngest son, was seen on a grocery run as his mother undergoes treatment following her recent DUI arrest. Her sons are actively involved in supporting her recovery and have reportedly staged an intervention.

Britney Spears ' youngest son, Jayden James Federline, was spotted running errands at Erewhon in Calabasas, California, amidst his mother's ongoing treatment in rehab following her DUI arrest on March 4th.

The 19-year-old, a recent high school graduate, is currently assisting with the care of his mother’s substantial estate – a $9.8 million, 21-acre mansion in Thousand Oaks. His older brother, 20-year-old Sean Preston Federline, who now uses the name 'Sean P Spears' on his Instagram, is also involved in supporting his mother during this challenging time.

Jayden, standing at 6ft3in, is reportedly focusing on a career in music production, a passion that Spears has publicly acknowledged and encouraged, even showcasing his piano skills online. She expressed a desire to potentially perform with him in the UK and Australia, stating she would no longer perform in the US due to sensitive reasons. The situation leading to Spears’ rehab stay involved a direct intervention from her sons, who reportedly expressed their need for a healthy mother.

Sources indicate this honest conversation had a profound impact on Spears, leading her to recognize the severity of her situation and the potential benefits of seeking help, particularly in light of her upcoming court date on May 4th. She was arrested for driving erratically at a high speed while allegedly under the influence of alcohol and Adderall. Her representatives initially described the incident as 'unfortunate and inexcusable,' emphasizing her commitment to complying with the law and seeking necessary change.

Statements from both her second ex-husband, Kevin Federline, and third ex-husband, Sam Asghari, have expressed support for her decision to enter treatment, with both hoping for her successful recovery. Federline specifically noted his relief that the decision appeared to be self-motivated. Spears’ legal troubles and personal struggles come after a tumultuous period, including a relatively short marriage to Sam Asghari, which ended in divorce in 2024.

Kevin Federline, who had primary custody of their sons for 17 years, received a significant $5 million in child support during that time. The current focus remains on Spears’ well-being and her commitment to following the recommended treatment plan. Her sons are actively involved in her support system, and loved ones are working to establish a plan for her long-term success and health.

The situation highlights the complexities of fame, family dynamics, and the challenges of recovery, with Jayden and Sean P Spears stepping up to support their mother during a critical juncture in her life. The family is navigating this difficult period with a focus on healing and a hopeful outlook for the future





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