Britney Spears' Son Jayden Spotted After Reported Intervention Leading to Rehab

Following an intervention reportedly led by her sons, Britney Spears has entered rehab. Her youngest son, Jayden Federline, was recently seen in public. Her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, supports her decision to seek treatment. The singer had a DUI arrest that led to the intervention, and she is working towards recovery and reconciliation with her sons.

Jayden Federline , the youngest son of Britney Spears , was recently photographed for the first time since reportedly playing a key role in an intervention that led to his mother's decision to enter a rehabilitation facility. The 19-year-old was seen at Erewhon, a high-end food market in Los Angeles, where he purchased a smoothie and groceries. He was dressed casually in a white tank top, floral shorts, and black sneakers. This public appearance came a day after Spears, 44, voluntarily checked herself into a treatment center following a recent DUI arrest. The intervention, according to a source cited by the Daily Mail, was orchestrated by Jayden and his older brother, Sean Preston , 20. The source indicated that the brothers' loving but firm stance was crucial in persuading Spears to seek professional help, emphasizing that their involvement was a non-negotiable factor.

Sources revealed that the boys' influence was paramount as they were the only ones their mother would listen to. Kevin Federline, Spears' ex-husband, expressed his support for her decision to seek treatment, with his attorney stating that he is happy she is getting the help she needs. Legal representatives for both parties have stated that Britney is now following a recommended treatment plan and has committed to completing it. The DUI incident in Ventura County, California, on March 4th, played a significant role in her decision to enter the 30-day program. Authorities reported that Spears appeared to be driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol at the time of her arrest. Spears is reportedly aware of the public perception of her and the ongoing legal case and is trying to show good faith to the judge. The singer also had the case in mind when she made the decision to voluntarily enter a 30-day rehab program.

Following their parents' divorce in 2007 and Spears' subsequent conservatorship, Federline had primary custody of the children, who later relocated with him to Hawaii. In 2022, there was reported estrangement between Spears and her sons, but in recent months, they have been seen together more frequently. This follows attempts at reconciliation. Spears has since spent more time with her sons, including a sailing trip earlier this month and a visit from Jayden last month. Spears has been regularly attending Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings and has abstained from alcohol since her DUI arrest in March. The pop star is taking steps to take care of her health and spend more time with her family





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Britney Spears Jayden Federline Rehab Intervention Kevin Federline DUI Sean Preston

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Britney Spears Enters Rehab for Substance Abuse Following DUI ArrestPop star Britney Spears, 44, has checked into a rehabilitation facility to address substance abuse issues after a recent DUI arrest. The singer's decision follows pressure from her inner circle and comes as she faces legal ramifications related to the DUI incident in March.

Read more »

Britney Spears Enters Rehab to Address Substance Abuse Issues Following DUI ArrestPop star Britney Spears has entered a rehabilitation facility to address substance abuse concerns after a recent DUI arrest, spurred by the support of her inner circle and a desire to take the situation seriously. The decision comes after years of struggles and the ongoing legal case.

Read more »

Britney Spears Checks Herself Into Rehab Facility A Month After ArrestDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

Read more »

Britney Spears checks into rehab after hitting 'rock bottom' over arrestBritney Spears has checked into a treatment facility after hitting 'rock bottom' following her arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs last month

Read more »

Britney Spears Enters Rehab After Intervention from SonsPop star Britney Spears has checked into rehab following pressure from her inner circle, particularly her sons. This decision came after a DUI arrest and concerns about her well-being. The sons played a crucial role in encouraging her to seek professional help.

Read more »

Britney Spears Enters Rehab After Intervention by SonsPop star Britney Spears has entered a rehabilitation facility after significant pressure from her sons, sources have revealed. Concerns about her well-being escalated after a DUI arrest and erratic driving incidents. The intervention by her sons, emphasizing the importance of her participation in treatment, proved decisive in her decision. The singer's recent behavior, including reportedly firing her sobriety coaches, raised alarms among her loved ones. Spears' desire to maintain a relationship with her sons was a key factor in her agreeing to seek help. This intervention follows her previous DUI incident and months of growing concerns.

Read more »