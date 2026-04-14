Britney Spears' Son Jayden Spotted After Reported Intervention Leading to Rehab

Following a DUI arrest and ongoing struggles, Britney Spears entered rehab after an intervention reportedly led by her sons, Jayden and Sean Preston. Her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, supports her decision. This marks a turning point as she seeks help and prioritizes her recovery.

Jayden Federline , the youngest son of Britney Spears , was recently photographed for the first time after reportedly playing a key role in an intervention that led to his mother entering rehab. The 19-year-old was seen at Erewhon, a high-end food market in Los Angeles, on Monday. He was dressed casually in a white tank top, floral shorts, and black sneakers. This public appearance came a day after Spears, 44, checked herself into a treatment facility following a recent DUI arrest. Sources indicate that the intervention, orchestrated with the help of his older brother, Sean Preston, 20, was instrumental in persuading Spears to seek professional help for a 30-day period.

Reports suggest that the brothers' involvement was crucial in encouraging Spears to prioritize her well-being. An insider stated that the boys were loving and kind but also firm in their insistence on the necessity of treatment. This intervention highlights the impact of family dynamics and the influence of loved ones in supporting recovery. Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, 48, expressed his support for her decision, stating through his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, that he is happy she is receiving help and that she appears to have made this decision voluntarily. Kaplan emphasized the importance of Spears adhering to and completing her recommended treatment plan. The singer's representative confirmed her voluntary admission to a treatment facility on Sunday, highlighting her acknowledgment of reaching a critical point and her commitment to seeking support. This decision follows a DUI arrest in Ventura County, California, on March 4th, where authorities suspected she was driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol. The pending court case related to the DUI also influenced her decision to commit to the 30-day rehab program.

The situation underscores Spears' ongoing struggles with substances, including alcohol and her ADHD medication, Adderall. Her recent sobriety, post-DUI arrest, and her regular attendance at Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings in the Los Angeles area indicate her dedication to recovery. The singer is reportedly being very careful and avoiding other indulgences to prioritize her health and well-being, as she desires to be there for her children. The sources confirmed that the singer has been open and honest in AA meetings, mentioning that pouring out her heart is the best way to heal and feel better. This situation is another example of Spears' long-term battle with substance abuse. The Grammy-winning pop star 'realizes she hit rock bottom' with her March DUI, seen in 2018. The singer is actively taking steps toward recovery, with her sons' involvement playing a vital role in encouraging her to seek professional help. The situation also highlights the importance of family support in the recovery process, as Spears' sons have clearly shown their support and love for their mother, and Federline's support as well.





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