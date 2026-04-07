Britney Spears' Son Sean Preston Adopts Mom's Last Name and Spends Time with Family Amidst DUI Recovery

Sean Preston, Britney Spears' eldest son, is now using his mother's last name and was recently seen with his brother. This follows Britney's DUI arrest and ongoing efforts to reconnect with her sons.

Sean Preston , the eldest son of pop icon Britney Spears , was recently spotted having lunch with his younger brother Jayden in Calabasas. This outing follows a noteworthy change: Sean is now using his mother's surname, Spears, on social media, a shift from his father Kevin Federline's last name. The 20-year-old was seen sporting a casual look, pairing baggy jeans with a simple white shirt and a black jacket. His brother, Jayden , opted for a cream-colored outfit.

The change in Sean's online identity was first reported by TMZ, highlighting the evolving dynamics within the family. Britney Spears shares Sean and Jayden with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2007. Following their divorce, Federline had primary custody, and the children moved with him to Hawaii in 2023. However, Britney has been working on rebuilding her relationship with her sons, a process that has been ongoing for months. \The rekindling of the relationship between Britney and her sons is a significant development, especially in light of past estrangements. Sources have indicated that the family is actively working towards reconciliation and looking forward to a positive future together. Spears herself has been making efforts to reconnect with her sons, spending quality time with them as evidenced by a recent sailing trip they took together, shared via Instagram. In late 2024, Britney was able to celebrate the holidays with Jayden. Sean was unable to join due to work commitments. This follows Britney's recent DUI arrest last month. Representatives for Spears released a statement emphasizing her commitment to complying with the law and seeking necessary support. The pop star was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Ventura County by the California Highway Patrol on March 4th. She was released the following morning. Following the incident, a source shared that Britney has been sober since the arrest and has been attending AA meetings in Los Angeles, where she is reportedly being open and honest. The star’s commitment to her sobriety underscores her dedication to her well-being. \The news of Sean's name change and his continued relationship with his mother comes amidst a backdrop of personal challenges for Britney. This is the latest development in a complex narrative that reflects the ongoing journey of reconciliation and rebuilding family ties. The support of loved ones is important for Britney’s wellbeing. The incident involving the DUI arrest prompted dispatchers and officers in a 911 call to describe the events of the incident in real time. Officers were alerted to a black sedan with erratic behavior. The vehicle involved was later identified as a black BMW convertible. The timing of the call started around 8:13pm. The dispatcher confirmed that the driver was out of the vehicle around 9:13pm. Recent reports indicate that the singer is committed to taking steps to address the incident and prioritize her well-being and health. Sources close to the situation say that her loved ones are working to develop a plan to provide her with the support she needs





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