Britney Spears' Son Sean Preston Seen with Brother Jayden, Now Using Mom's Last Name on Social Media

Sean Preston, Britney Spears' eldest son, was spotted with his brother Jayden. Sean is now using his mom's last name, Spears. This follows Britney's DUI arrest in March and a renewed focus on her well-being.

Sean Preston , the eldest son of pop icon Britney Spears , was recently spotted having lunch with his younger brother Jayden in Calabasas. This outing follows a significant development – Sean Preston has updated his social media profiles to reflect his mother's last name, Spears, instead of his father Kevin Federline 's. The news marks a shift and potentially a closer alignment with his mother. The brothers were photographed in casual attire, enjoying the outing under the California sun.

Sean wore baggy jeans, a plain white shirt, and a black jacket, completing his look with white sneakers, while Jayden opted for a cream-colored shirt and loose-fitting jeans. This public appearance is another indication of the growing closeness between Britney and her sons, especially following a period of estrangement. This follows Britney's DUI arrest in March, with reports indicating a renewed focus on her well-being.\The relationship between Britney and her sons has been on a journey of reconciliation. After Britney and Kevin Federline's divorce in 2007, Federline obtained primary custody, and the children moved with him to Hawaii in 2023. However, sources have reported that Britney has actively been working on mending her relationship with Sean and Jayden, which appears to be bearing fruit. Prior to the recent outing, Britney shared a rare reunion with both of her sons for a sailing trip, showcasing a heartwarming moment captured on social media, where the boys stood beside her, highlighting the efforts they have all been making to reconnect. This renewed closeness suggests a positive direction for their family dynamics, with her loved ones working to implement a plan to support her. The recent DUI arrest of Britney Spears has been a prominent event, leading to significant reflection and action. Following the incident, representatives for Spears released a statement acknowledging the 'inexcusable' nature of the event and assuring that Britney is committed to taking the necessary steps to comply with the law. According to sources, Britney has also begun attending AA meetings in Los Angeles, showing an open approach to healing and betterment. This dedication to seeking support and sobriety is a step towards her well-being.\The DUI incident in Ventura County on March 4th led to her release the following morning. The event drew immediate attention, with dispatchers providing real-time updates of the unfolding situation. The initial 911 call described erratic driving and a vehicle with a missing tail light. The pop singer's vehicle was later identified as a black BMW convertible. The reported sobriety and the move to take the steps toward recovery indicate a shift towards addressing her personal challenges and reclaiming her life. Amidst the ongoing news surrounding her, the focus continues to be on her health and well-being. Furthermore, Britney has been seen relaxing in the passenger seat of a Mercedes G-Wagon after the DUI arrest. It shows a continuous effort from her loved ones to set her up for success, including her boys spending time with her. Her journey towards rebuilding relationships and working on her health appears to be a step forward, with her support system working towards the same goal





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