Britney Spears Spotted After DUI Arrest: Relaxing in Mercedes with Friends

Pop star Britney Spears was seen enjoying a post-dinner ride in a Mercedes G-Wagon on Easter Sunday, weeks after her DUI arrest. The outing involved a gathering with friends, including songwriter Diane Warren, SNL alum Molly Shannon, and controversial manager Cade Hudson. The singer was not driving, sparking fan reactions and fueling speculation about new music and Spears' current state. Following her arrest on March 4th, her representatives made a statement regarding her upcoming changes and support she needs.

Britney Spears was recently observed relaxing in the passenger seat of a Mercedes G-Wagon in Los Angeles on Easter Sunday, just weeks after her DUI arrest in Ventura County on March 4th. The pop icon, 44, was not driving, having enjoyed a casual dinner at the popular restaurant, Catch. Following the dinner, Spears was seen being chauffeured through the city after sunset, seemingly engrossed in her phone.

This outing came after a day spent with several high-profile friends, including songwriter Diane Warren and SNL alum Molly Shannon, as captured in a photo shared on Warren's Instagram page. Controversially, Spears' friend and manager, Cade Hudson, was also present with the group, sparking mixed reactions among fans online. Spears' fashion choice included a dark orange shirt, a black hat, and fingerless gloves, accessorized with black shades and a watch. The group, including Spears and Warren, posed for a picture, with both women flashing their middle fingers towards the camera. \Speculation arose online about the reunion, with some fans expressing disapproval of Hudson's presence, citing a statement he allegedly made following Spears' arrest. Others were excited about the possible collaboration between Spears and Warren. The two have previously worked together, notably on Spears' 2000 track When Your Eyes Say It. One fan commented, 'OMG!!! 3 of my favorite women! Let's get Brit on an Oscar ballad STAT! It's been too long since 'When Your Eyes Say It',' while another wrote, 'Ewww not Cade after the statement he made after Britney's arrest. He needs to GO!' It remains unclear who was driving the vehicle. The incident happened weeks after her arrest when police described the incident as erratic braking, swerving and driving with no tail light. Officers then requested, 'Can we send all units down towards this area please?'. The vehicle was later identified as a 2026 black BMW convertible. \This incident marked a moment in the singer's life following her DUI arrest, which prompted a statement from her representatives, describing the incident as unfortunate and inexcusable. They stated that Spears would comply with the law and hopefully begin long overdue changes. The representatives also expressed hopes that she would receive the necessary help and support during this difficult time. Dispatchers and officers could be heard during a 911 call as they described the incident as it took place in real time. Spears has reportedly been sober since her arrest and is attending AA meetings in Los Angeles, according to a recent source





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