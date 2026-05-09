Britons being urged to stay vigilant against fraudsters

HMRC has issued a warning that scammers may get in touch claiming you're owed a tax refund in a bid to steal your personal information. Individuals are being urged to stay vigilant and avoid sharing any personal details or clicking on links received in uncertain communications.

Britons are being urged to stay vigilant following 'increased reports' of individuals being targeted by fraudsters. HMRC has issued a warning that scammers may get in touch claiming you're owed a tax refund in a bid to steal your personal information.

If you're unsure about any communication you receive, you should avoid clicking on links or sharing any details. You can also flag suspected scams to the authorities. In a post shared on social media platform X, HMRC said: 'SCAM ALERT! We're receiving increased reports of customers being contacted by scammers claiming they are due a tax refund.

' Always take the time to stop and think if the request is genuine before sharing personal information or clicking on any links. If you're unsure, don't click on any links and report it to us. To find out if you are due a tax refund, you can log into your HMRC online services account on GOV. UK or the HMRC app.

On the Government website, HMRC has provided additional guidance on staying safe. Use the following checklist from HMRC to work out whether the contact you've received is a scam. You can apply it to phone calls, emails and text messages. According to HMRC, it could be a scam if it: Suspicious phone calls HMRC will never: Text messages GOV.

UK said: ‘HMRC does send text messages to some of our customers. In the text message we might include a link to GOV. UK information or to HMRC webchat. We advise you not to open any links or reply to a text message claiming to be from HMRC that offers you a tax refund in exchange for personal or financial details.

’ To help fight phishing scams, you can send any suspicious text messages to 60599 (network charges apply) or email: phishing@hmrc.gov.uk, then delete them. If you have subscribed to the UK Government Channel on WhatsApp, you will receive updates that might include occasional tax-related reminders. These will be single message alerts and you will not be able to reply. GOV.

UK said: ‘HMRC will not communicate with you for any other reason using WhatsApp. ” QR codes HMRC uses QR codes in letters and correspondence. It said: ‘The QR code will usually take you to guidance on GOV. UK.

We will tell you if the QR code takes you anywhere else. You will never be taken to a page where you have to input personal information. When you are logged into your HMRC account, we may use QR codes to redirect you.

For example, to take you to your bank’s login page. If we’re using QR codes in communications you’ll be able to see them on the list of genuine HMRC contacts. ’ To help fight phishing scams, you can send any suspicious emails containing QR codes to phishing@hmrc.gov.uk then delete them





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Tax Refund Scam HMRC Fraudulent Communication Staying Safe Scammers Personal Information Phone Calls Text Messages Email Whatsapp QR Codes Psychological Response Pattern (PRP) Of Scam

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