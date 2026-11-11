Britons in their 50s Prioritise Health Over Money, Study Finds

A 2024 UCL study shows UK Generation X values health above finances, yet one in four report poor conditions, highlighting widening health inequalities.

A new report from University College London reveals that Britons in their 50s rank health as the most important aspect of life, placing it above finances and even marriage. The study, based on data from the 1970 British Cohort, surveyed about 8,000 adults between 2021 and 2024, asking participants to score different life domains on a scale of one to ten.

Health Tops the List Among Midlifers

Health received an average score of 9.3, surpassing friendships (8.9) and partnership (8.7). Children, a fulfilling job and home ownership followed, while money scored a modest 6.1. The findings suggest that the Gen X cohort, born between 1965 and 1980, considers well‑being the priority, even as their bank balances fluctuate.

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Discrepancies Between Income Brackets

Although half of respondents rated their health as excellent or very good, disparities appear along economic lines. Those in the top income groups reported 59 per cent of excellent health versus 24 per cent for the lowest bracket. Similarly, diabetes prevalence was 13 per cent among the poorest compared to 5 per cent of wealthiest participants.

Women Face Greater Mental‑Health Challenges

The study also highlighted gender gaps in mental health. More than 25 per cent of Gen X women reported psychological distress compared with 15 per cent of men, and 42 per cent of women had consulted a doctor about mental health concerns versus 23 per cent of men.

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Generation X vs. Baby Boomers

When compared to baby boomers of the same age, Gen X shows lower rates of excellent health. Only 50 per cent of boomers reported excellent or very good health, and they were also less likely to be obese or to have diabetes. The comparison underscores a widening health gap across generations.

Implications for Health Policy and Support

According to co‑author Dr Vanessa Moulton, the evidence signals a growing need for targeted physical and mental‑health resources for lower‑income midlifers. The authors argue that accessible, practical advice can empower individuals to improve their health, remain active and lead fulfilling lives as they age.