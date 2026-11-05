Britons View US as Global Threat Under Trump Amid Shift to Europe

New NatCen survey reveals 74 percent of Britons see the US as a threat to peace under Trump, surpassing views on China and North Korea while boosting support for European ties.

A dramatic shift in British public opinion has emerged, with a significant majority now perceiving the United States as a serious threat to global peace under the leadership of Donald Trump. According to a comprehensive new survey published by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) on Thursday, 74 percent of Britons view the US as a danger to worldwide stability, a figure that now exceeds the threat levels attributed to both China and North Korea. This sharp psychological transformation marks a stark departure from previous years, reflecting deep concerns over American foreign policy direction following Trump's second inauguration in January 2025.

Surging US Threat Perception Surpasses China

The latest British social attitudes survey reveals that trust in American geopolitical stability has collapsed among the British public. The 74 percent figure representing the US as a threat is more than double the 36 percent recorded in 2024, before Trump returned to the White House. While this level of concern is slightly lower than the 89 percent who identify Russia as a threat, it closely mirrors the perceived risks from Israel (78 percent) and Iran (75 percent). Notably, it surpasses the 66 percent who view North Korea as a threat and the 62 percent who see China as a danger, signaling a realignment in how Londoners assess global power dynamics.

Also read Nanny State, flooding and winter health – letters, plus an aerial view

Geopolitical Turbulence Reshapes Strategic Views

Sophia Gaston, the British foreign policy researcher who authored the report, attributes this seismic shift to a combination of war in Europe, instability in the Middle East, and strategic competition with China. Gaston notes that the post-Cold War peace no longer defines the national worldview, forcing a prioritization of national security. The survey indicates that Britons are moving away from the post-Brexit isolationist mindset, instead recognizing the practical value of close ties with Western Europe. This trend is evident in the data, where 42 percent believe Britain's interests are best served by a closer relationship with Western Europe, compared to a mere 9 percent who favor closer integration with the United States.

Diverse Political Support for European Alignment

The desire for a diversified security approach cuts across the political spectrum, challenging traditional party lines. When asked specifically about military and defense interests, 37 percent of respondents chose Western Europe, while 14 percent selected the US, and 39 percent argued for equal consideration of both. Among Conservative supporters, 55 percent favored a balanced approach, a sentiment shared by 54 percent of Reform UK supporters. This contrasts sharply with Green Party supporters, of whom only 19 percent agreed with a dual strategy. The report suggests that citizens prefer institutional ties with the EU over purely geographical alignments with America.

Advertisement

Record Highs in Defense Spending Advocacy

Alongside the geopolitical reorientation, there is a unprecedented demand for increased military expenditure. Support for raising defense budgets has reached a record high of 56 percent, doubling from 28 percent in 2006 and rising from 42 percent in 2022. This surge in hawkish sentiment is driven largely by older generations, with 62 percent of those aged 55 and over supporting higher spending. In contrast, only 30 percent of individuals under 35 favor increased military funding, highlighting a significant generational divide in attitudes toward national security and preparedness.

Generational Gaps and Future Security Policies

The data reveals stark contrasts in how different age groups view military service and national defense. While 43 percent of those aged 55 and over consider it important to serve in the military during times of need, only 22 percent of the under-35 demographic share this view. Political affiliation also plays a role, with Reform UK supporters showing the highest enthusiasm for defense increases at 83 percent, followed by Conservatives at 76 percent. Labour supporters are more hesitant at 55 percent, though the gap has narrowed. As the survey was conducted before the US midterm elections, these attitudes may further evolve, but the current data underscores a profound desire for resilience and flexibility in Britain's foreign policy framework.