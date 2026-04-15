Britpop Star Louise Wener Marries Bandmate Andy Maclure After 30 Years

Sleeper's lead singer Louise Wener has tied the knot with long-time partner and bandmate Andy Maclure in a ceremony celebrating their three-decade relationship. The couple exchanged vows in Brighton, marking the occasion with a personal and joyful celebration.

Britpop icon Louise Wener , the charismatic lead singer and songwriter of the seminal band Sleeper , has joyfully exchanged vows with her long-term partner and bandmate, Andy Maclure . The couple, who have shared a journey spanning three decades, celebrated their union in a heartwarming ceremony held in Brighton. The announcement of their marriage, made via the official Sleeper Instagram account, was met with widespread delight from fans and industry peers alike.

The accompanying photographs offered a charming glimpse into their special day, eschewing traditional bridal attire for a distinctly personal and stylish approach. Louise, now 60, looked radiant in a figure-hugging animal print dress, complemented by cream ankle boots, while Andy sported a sharp suit paired with his signature New Balance trainers, a testament to their enduring individuality. The wedding album playfully acknowledged their thirty-year relationship with a caption that read, "30 years. You don't want to rush into these things." This sentiment was echoed in a montage of images that featured throwbacks of the couple from the nascent stages of their relationship, underscoring the deep roots of their bond. Before finding lasting love with Andy, Louise was publicly linked to Damon Albarn, the frontman of Blur, during the height of the Britpop era in the early nineties, a period when both their bands were at the pinnacle of their fame. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds were captured amidst a joyful shower of confetti, before heading to the iconic Brighton beach for intimate wedding portraits. The online reaction was overwhelmingly positive, with congratulatory messages pouring in. Among the well-wishers was acclaimed author Miranda Sawyer, known for her book Uncommon People: Britpop and Beyond in 20 Songs, who expressed her heartfelt congratulations. Other fans shared their elation, with comments ranging from "So much joy in this, to at least another 30" to "LOVE this SOOOO much. Love you guys SOOOOO much xx." One particularly effusive comment praised the wedding as "the most gorgeous celebration, with coolest looking bride and groom I've ever seen. Love you beauts." Sleeper, originally active from 1992 to 1998, released three influential albums: Smart, The It Girl, and Pleased to Meet You. The band reunited in 2017 after a nearly two-decade hiatus, embarking on a series of performances and releasing two more albums, A Modern Age in 2019 and This Time Tomorrow in 2020. Notably, Andy Maclure did not participate in the initial reunion, with the band utilizing a different drummer. Louise continues to be the dynamic vocalist and rhythm guitarist for Sleeper. Her enduring vitality was evident when she appeared on Channel 5 News last year, commemorating the 30th anniversary of their debut single. She seemed remarkably unchanged from her youthful appearance during the band's 90s heyday. To mark this milestone, Sleeper embarked on a greatest hits tour. During an interview with Dan Walker, Louise reflected on her experience as a frontwoman in the predominantly male and 'laddish' Britpop scene, noting the distinct way she and the band were perceived. She articulated that they were "objectified" and subjected to "lots of sexualisation," suggesting they were held to a different set of standards compared to their male counterparts. Contemplating the passage of time, Louise poignantly remarked, "It feels like 30 years and yesterday. It just feels like an eternity. But it's lovely to be out doing it again. It's been amazing.





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