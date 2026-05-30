The Government has warned that Brits could be refused a new passport in five situations, including if they're a minor with a court injunction preventing them from leaving the UK.

Brits could be refused a new passport in five situations, the Government has cautioned. These circumstances could also result in your current travel document being confiscated.

A passport is a crucial document that confirms both identity and nationality. It is indispensable for travelling abroad and can equally serve as a means of identification. Under normal conditions, securing a passport is fairly simple and can be done either online or via the post. Typically, it takes about three weeks for the passport to be delivered after submitting an application.

Nevertheless, certain circumstances can hinder or even prevent you from obtaining a passport. According to GOV. UK, holding British nationality does not automatically entitle you to a passport. As stated on GOV.

UK, you may be ineligible for a new passport or face having your current passport withdrawn in specific situations. A passport may also be annulled or refused renewal if it belongs to a minor and there is a court injunction in force to prevent the child from leaving the UK. GOV. UK states that your eligibility and entitlement to a British passport will be considered when you apply.

Passports belong to the government and can be cancelled or withdrawn at any time. British nationality in terms of a passport application includes if you're a British citizen, a British Overseas Territories citizen, a British National (Overseas), a British Overseas citizen, or a British subject. Applying for a passport online costs £102, while applying with a paper form costs £115.50.

You can apply for a first adult passport if all of the following apply: you're a British citizen, you're applying for your first adult passport, you're applying from the UK, you're 16 or older, and you have a valid address in the UK. You must also apply if your last UK passport was issued before 1 January 1994. You can use your child passport until it expires, even if you're over 18. An adult passport is valid for 10 years.

You must renew your passport before you can travel if either your passport has been lost or stolen, or your passport is damaged. HM Passport Office will consider your passport damaged if you cannot read any of your details. For more information, visit the Government website





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