Brits Flock to 'Fringe' Cities for Affordable Breaks

A growing number of Brits are heading inland in search of affordable breaks in unlikely cities that have been traditionally labeled boring. From Milton Keynes to Harrow and Stirling, tourists are choosing to stay in these areas when they travel for big events like Edinburgh Fringe and concerts at Wembley.

With uncertainty around air travel at the moment, UK staycations are more popular than ever. But it seems, instead of flocking to the coast or countryside for a traditional retreat, a growing number of Brits are heading inland in search of affordable breaks in unlikely cities that have been traditionally labeled boring.

From Milton Keynes, to Harrow and Stirling, Brits are flocking to neighbourhoods that sit on the edge of major cities, and are increasingly attracting visitors who are looking to save money. Known as 'fringe' cities, tourists are choosing to stay in these areas when they travel for big events like Edinburgh Fringe and concerts at Wembley - in order to avoid the expensive surge pricing at nearby hotels.

Airbnb discovered this trend in its new Travel Trend Forecast, offering a quarterly snapshot of the destinations, behaviours and cultural moments shaping how Brits are expected to travel in the coming season. Lisa Marçais, General Manager UKI, Northern Europe & MEA at Airbnb, comments: 'Our new summer travel trends data shows that guests are increasingly drawn to destinations on the outskirts of major cities for their UK summer plans - and it's easy to see why.

Staying on the fringe offers the best of both worlds: easy access to summer's packed schedule of concerts, sporting events and cultural moments, while providing a calmer base to retreat to at the end of the day. For families, that can mean more space, a garden for the kids, and a wider range of affordable options than you'd find closer to the city centre.

With searches for these destinations up as much as 140 per cent year on year, it's clear that city-fringe breaks are having a real moment.

' Richmond upon Thames, a fringe-city that recorded the biggest rise in popularity, with searches soaring by 140 per cent year on year for summer 2026. The affluent southwest London borough is famed for its riverside pubs, green areas and elegant village feel, offering a calmer alternative to the capital's fast pace. Yet, despite its laid-back atmosphere, visitors are still within easy reach of central London's biggest concerts, West End shows, sporting fixtures and cultural attractions.

The District line offers 40-minute Tube journeys to Zone 1 hubs, and is just 30 minutes from Wimbledon. Milton Keynes, located within an easy distance of London and Birmingham, provides a blend of modern city life and surrounding green spaces. Searches for Milton Keynes rose by 96 per cent as travellers looked for a modern, well-connected base within easy distance of London and Birmingham.

Known for its shopping centres, entertainment complexes, green parkland and canal walks, the town combines urban convenience with more space and lower accommodation costs than the capital. Fast train links mean holidaymakers can easily travel into London within half an hour for gigs, exhibitions and major sporting events before returning to a quieter area.

Meanwhile, Birmingham is just 50 minutes away from Milton Keynes by train. Stirling, located between Edinburgh and Glasgow, has seen a 79 per cent increase in searches for city-fringe breaks. Stirling saw a 79 per cent increase in searches, with visitors drawn to its historic streets, independent shops and dramatic hilltop castle.

Located almost midway between Edinburgh and Glasgow, the city is ideally placed for travellers wanting access to Scotland's festivals, live music venues and sporting events without staying directly in either major city. Direct trains to Edinburgh take less than 40 minutes, while trains to Glasgow take just 27 minutes. Its compact size and scenic surroundings also make it feel far more relaxed than the country's larger urban centres.

Harrow has become an unlikely London suburb drawing visitors thanks to its leafy residential vibe and close proximity to the heart of the city. Harrow experienced a 78 per cent rise in searches as travellers increasingly opt for quieter neighbourhoods on the outskirts of London. Home to leafy residential streets, independent restaurants and the historic Harrow School, the northwest London borough offers a more suburban feel while remaining well connected to the capital by Underground and rail services.

Visitors can easily travel into central London in as little as 30 minutes on the Metropolitan line for concerts, theatre shows and Premier League matches before escaping the crowds at the end of the day. Lisa adds: 'Harrow is in very close proximity to Wembley - while offering larger homes that suit group travel.





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