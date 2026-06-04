Brits spend £621 a year on second-hand goods as bargain-hunting habits rise

A new study has found that Britons are spending an average of £621 a year on second-hand goods, with more than half saying they have become more conscious of their spending amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures. The study also found that books are the nation's most popular pre-owned purchase, with 41 per cent of shoppers buying them. However, many second-hand purchases fail to meet expectations, with 88 per cent of consumers saying they had been disappointed by a pre-owned item.

Bargain-hunting Brits spend an average of four hours a week searching for discounts and special offers, according to a new study. Britons are spending an average of £621 a year on second-hand goods , with more than half (52 per cent) saying they have become more conscious of their spending amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures .

Books are the nation's most popular pre-owned purchase, bought by 41 per cent of shoppers. They are followed by T-shirts (30 per cent), jackets (27 per cent), shoes (26 per cent) and home accessories (26 per cent). More than a quarter (26 per cent) have also bought second-hand trousers, while furniture (25 per cent) and jumpers (24 per cent) remain popular choices.

However, many second-hand purchases fail to meet expectations. Almost nine in ten consumers (88 per cent) said they had been disappointed by a pre-owned item, with shoppers collectively reporting problems across an average of 10 purchases. The most common complaints include clothing arriving in the wrong size, experienced by one in five (20 per cent) shoppers and rising to 27 per cent among women.

Others reported receiving damaged goods (16 per cent), dirty items (14 per cent) or products with missing parts (9 per cent). Meanwhile, seven per cent said they had bought books only to discover pages had been ripped out. Georgia and Jonny, a couple from Buckinghamshire, have become expert second-hand shoppers after saving thousands by furnishing their house and buying everyday items pre-loved rather than new.

They have calculated that they saved around £8,000 by choosing second-hand items for their home, such as wardrobes, kitchen items and day-to-day essentials. The couple regularly use online marketplaces and platforms to find clothes, shoes, homeware and items for special occasions. Before a ski trip to the Alps, Jonny needed a ski jacket and salopettes, so they searched online and found a matching set which would have cost around £250 new.

It had been listed for £60, but after making a lower offer and initially hearing nothing back, the seller later sent them a counteroffer for just £1. Georgia said: 'I think they just wanted to get rid of it. It was a great bargain.

'We went skiing for about a week, we've still got it now and we've used it since. ' Jonny also buys everyday basics second-hand, including plain T-shirts and jeans, because he says it makes more sense than paying full price for clothes that will get worn out. Georgia takes a similar approach to her own wardrobe.

If she finds an item she likes in a shop, she notes the size, label and style, then searches for the same piece second-hand online. The couple have found designer-style boots for under £30, barely worn shoes, premium cookware, second-hand tech, dog items and kitchen essentials. Georgia says she now rarely buys anything brand new and believes it has been nearly two years since she last paid full price for something.

She said: 'There are tonnes of clothes in landfill, so why add to that problem?

'There is still a stigma around buying second-hand, and some people turn their nose up at it. 'But you can put clothes in the washing machine and they're as good as new. It's literally fine.

' Not every purchase has been a success. Georgia once bought a pair of second-hand dance shoes for £2 at a car boot sale, only to get home and discover the heels broke away in her hands





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