Britsh Households Overpaying via Energy Bills Due to Monthly Direct Debits: Expert Tells Everyone to Double-Check Credit ASAP

Energy firms are taking advantage of customers' credit balance, which accumulates on their accounts due to overpaying their monthly energy bills. According to Martin Lewis, a prominent money expert, this is the perfect time to claim back what's rightfully yours. By examining your latest meter reading and direct debit, you can ensure that your energy bills are adjusted accordingly and save hundreds of pounds.

Brits are being urged to check straight away whether they're owed hundreds of pounds. According to money guru Martin Lewis , now is the "perfect time" to claim back what's rightfully yours.

In footage shared on his Money Saving Expert (MSE) website, Martin disclosed that energy suppliers are "sitting on" upwards of £3bn belonging to customers. This arises from households essentially overpaying via their monthly direct debits, resulting in credit building up on their accounts. He explained: "If you pay your energy bills by monthly direct debit, this is the perfect time to check whether you are in too much credit.

Energy firms are sitting on over £3 billion of our cash and you can get it back.

" Martin counselled viewers that the present moment is ideal for examining this issue. He continued: "So why right now? Well, at the beginning of May, we are at the bottom of the curve in the energy direct debit cycle. That means this is the point of the year when you should have the minimum amount of credit.

So go and have a look what credit you're in.

" Prior to making any moves, you'll need your latest meter reading. "Make sure you've done an up-to-date meter reading, or you've got a smart meter doing that for you and that's being factored in," he advised.

"Then, assuming your direct debit is about right, what I would suggest if you have any more than a month and a half's worth of direct debits, that's too much. So suppose your direct is £200 a month. If you've got £600 - a month and a half's worth is 300 quid, so I'll be getting in touch with them saying, 'Why am I so much in credit?

Please can you give me back the £300 of my money that you're sitting on?

'" In another area of his website, Martin provided additional insight into why this situation arises. He stated: "To set your monthly direct debit, most firms take your annual cost and divide it by 12 (a few do it seasonally), aiming to smooth things out so you avoid high-use winter bill shocks. It's a good budgeting concept, one I'd probably call for them to introduce if it didn't exist, as long as you understand. ". For further information, visit the MSE website here





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