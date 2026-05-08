Brittany Mahomes Diagnosed with 'Mother's Wrist' as Patrick Continues ACL Recovery

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has revealed she is battling De Quervain's tenosynovitis, a wrist condition common among young mothers. Meanwhile, Patrick is recovering from a torn ACL as the Chiefs strengthen their roster for the upcoming season.

Patrick Mahomes is not the only member of his family working to regain full health. His wife, Brittany, recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with De Quervain's tenosynovitis, a painful wrist condition often referred to as 'Mother's Wrist.

' The condition, which is common among young mothers, is caused by repetitive lifting and hormonal changes. Brittany, who shares three children with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback—Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden Raye, 1—admitted that she had been ignoring the pain for nearly a year before seeking medical help. She shared her diagnosis on social media, explaining that she had hoped the issue would resolve on its own but eventually had to wear a wrist brace for treatment.

According to the Mayo Clinic, De Quervain's tenosynovitis affects the tendons on the thumb side of the wrist, causing significant discomfort. This news comes as Brittany's husband, Patrick, continues his own recovery from a torn ACL suffered last December. The three-time Super Bowl winner has been making promising progress, with reports suggesting he could be ready for the start of the 2026 NFL season.

NFL reporter James Palmer noted that Mahomes is 'ahead of schedule' in his rehabilitation, with the Chiefs optimistic about his return. Meanwhile, the team has been busy strengthening its roster during the offseason. They signed Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, a former Seattle Seahawks running back, and added defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga and safety Aholi Gilman in free agency. The Chiefs also drafted cornerback Mansoor Delane and defensive tackle Peter Woods in the first round last month.

Additionally, tight end Travis Kelce, a close friend of the Mahomes family, signed a one-year extension to remain with the team. This is not the first health challenge Brittany has faced since becoming a mother. In 2024, she revealed she had suffered a 'broken back' due to pelvic issues after giving birth to her second child. She had previously urged other mothers to take care of their pelvic health, sharing her own struggles on Instagram.

Despite these setbacks, Brittany has shown resilience, even attending a Chiefs game just days after welcoming her third child, Golden Raye, in January 2025. As both Patrick and Brittany focus on their recoveries, the Mahomes family remains a symbol of strength and determination, both on and off the field





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