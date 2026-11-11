Brittny Ward Calls for Stricter Immigration Laws After Thief's Early Release

Jenson Button's wife Brittny Ward demands tougher UK border controls following the early release of Mourad Aid, who stole £250,000 in jewellery from her luggage at St Pancras Station in February 2025.

Brittny Ward, the wife of former Formula One world champion Jenson Button, has issued a urgent call for stricter immigration enforcement in the United Kingdom. This public appeal follows the early release of Mourad Aid, an Algerian national convicted of stealing a suitcase containing £250,000 worth of jewellery from the couple. Ward stated that the incident has left the family feeling unsafe in Britain and has destroyed their desire to return to the country.

Core Details Of The Theft And Sentence

The theft occurred on February 13, 2025, outside St Pancras Station in London, just as the couple was preparing to depart for a Valentine's Day trip to Paris. While the couple's backs were turned, Aid swiped a Goyard carry-on case containing two Kelly bags valued at approximately £70,000 alongside other highly sentimental rings and bracelets. None of the stolen items have been recovered to date.

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Mourad Aid was sentenced to two years and four months in prison in May 2025 after pleading guilty to theft, handling stolen goods, and the separate theft of a silver Rimowa cabin suitcase. The Home Office initially confirmed that foreign convicts of his category are barred from ever returning to the UK and face automatic deportation. However, reports indicate that Aid served only one year and five months before his release, a reduction that has sparked outrage among his victims.

Ward's Position On UK Crime And Policy

Brittny Ward emphasized that while she still holds affection for the UK, the current system fails to protect victims of organized crime. She argued that politicians must adopt tougher regulations similar to those in other nations where illegal entrants face stricter consequences. Ward expressed hope that Aid has already been deported, noting that if he remains in the country, the justice system has failed to deliver appropriate punishment for his actions.

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Despite her frustration, Ward described herself as a Christian who believes in forgiveness, hoping Aid reflects on his life rather than continuing to steal. She criticized the leniency often seen in the American system, where offenders are sometimes released after only a few months, suggesting that the time spent in prison should have been sufficient for reflection. Ward insisted that there must be a rigorous legal process for anyone seeking to live in Britain to ensure public safety.

Broader Impact On King's Cross Security

Aid's release coincides with a wider police crackdown on organized gangs targeting wealthy passengers around King's Cross and St Pancras railway stations. The theft was not an isolated incident; just four days after the raid on Ward, Aid was arrested in Hatton Garden after lying to officers about his whereabouts. He had previously flouted bail conditions that restricted him from the same location where he committed the theft against the F1 driver's wife.

Investigations revealed that Aid was also responsible for the theft of James Humphrey Evans' luggage on November 24, 2024. Aid and an accomplice executed a coordinated effort to steal a Rimowa case, using foil to wrap electronics and prevent tracking via iPhone. The stolen items, including laptops and mobile phones, were found in a west London apartment along with ten suitcases and 30 pairs of sunglasses. This pattern of crime highlights the sophisticated methods used by these gangs and the urgent need for the systemic changes Ward is demanding.