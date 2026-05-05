Brixton Shooting: Man Dies After Gunfire at Barbecue Party

A 25-year-old man has died after a shooting at a barbecue in Brixton, south London. Three others were injured in the incident, which took place in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police have launched a murder investigation and are appealing for witnesses.

A tragic incident unfolded in Brixton early Saturday morning as a 25-year-old man, identified as Keanu Taylor , lost his life following a shooting at a barbecue party.

The incident occurred shortly after 1am on Coldharbour Lane, near the Southwyck House estate, when gunshots were reportedly fired from a vehicle. Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, rushing Mr. Taylor and three others to the hospital. While initially in a life-threatening condition, Mr. Taylor succumbed to his injuries. A murder investigation has been launched by the Metropolitan Police, with an urgent search underway for the perpetrators.

The three other individuals injured in the shooting sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening or life-changing, according to police reports. The area was bustling with people enjoying a barbecue before the violence erupted, according to Robert, a 40-year-old resident of the estate. He described the grassy area and surrounding concrete as typically crowded, especially during warm summer evenings. Police established a significant cordon along the south London street, meticulously examining the scene for evidence.

Witnesses reported scenes of panic as people fled the area, with some seeking refuge in a nearby supermarket, Payless Food & Wine. The shop owner, Moh John, recounted how frightened individuals rushed into his store, prompting him to secure the premises. Authorities have collected CCTV footage from the supermarket to aid in their investigation.

Adding to the distress, a separate incident occurred just 700 meters away on Acre Lane, where a 33-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds and is currently in a life-threatening condition. The Metropolitan Police are investigating a potential link between the shooting and the stabbing. Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo, leading the investigation, expressed condolences to Mr. Taylor’s family and friends, acknowledging the devastating impact of the violence on the community.

He reassured residents that the police are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend those responsible, emphasizing the importance of public assistance. DCI Bhangoo urged anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward, as it could be crucial to the investigation. An increased police presence will be maintained in the area in the coming days to provide reassurance and gather further information.

The scene on Coldharbour Lane was marked by scattered debris, including a foil blanket, a bicycle, bags, and litter, as forensic officers in protective gear conducted a thorough examination. Investigators meticulously inspected the area, collecting evidence to piece together the events of the night. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are appealing to the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of those involved.

The community is reeling from the shock of these violent incidents, and police are committed to restoring a sense of safety and security to the area. The response from local residents has been one of shock and fear. The area, known for its vibrant community spirit, is now grappling with the aftermath of this senseless violence.

The proximity of the two incidents – the shooting and the stabbing – has heightened anxieties and raised questions about the underlying causes of the unrest. Police are exploring all possible motives and lines of inquiry, including the possibility of gang-related activity or other factors contributing to the violence. The investigation is being treated with the utmost seriousness, and all available resources are being deployed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Metropolitan Police are urging anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information that could assist the investigation to contact them immediately. They can be reached on 101, quoting CAD 557/2May, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The police are committed to providing regular updates to the public as the investigation progresses. The community is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Support services are also being made available to those affected by the violence, including counseling and assistance for victims and their families. The long-term impact of these incidents on the community remains to be seen, but authorities are determined to work with residents to rebuild trust and create a safer environment for all





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Brixton Shooting Murder Police London Crime Southwyck House Coldharbour Lane Keanu Taylor Stabbing Acre Lane Investigation

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