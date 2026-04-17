Broadcasting Icon Andy Kershaw Dies Aged 66 After Cancer Battle

Tributes pour in for former BBC Radio 1 DJ and Live Aid presenter Andy Kershaw, who has passed away at 66 following a fight with cancer. Known for his eclectic musical tastes and impactful global reporting, Kershaw's career spanned decades.

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ and Live Aid presenter Andy Kershaw has passed away at the age of 66 after a courageous battle with cancer. His family announced the heartbreaking news on Friday afternoon, confirming that he died on Thursday evening. In January of this year, it was revealed that Kershaw had been diagnosed with the illness, which had significantly impacted his mobility, rendering him unable to walk.

Despite the grim prognosis, the broadcaster had maintained a remarkably positive outlook, stating, Doctors discovered tumours in my spine last August, but I am in good spirits, feeling very positive and planning another podcast. I am determined not to die before Benjamin Netanyahu, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Ant and Dec. That should keep me going for a while. His close confidant, Peter Everett, shared that Kershaw had been enduring substantial health challenges since his diagnosis. Kershaw, a prominent figure in British broadcasting for nearly three decades, began his career at the BBC in 1984, initially hosting the esteemed rock music program Old Grey Whistle Test. He later achieved widespread recognition as a co-presenter for the BBC's television coverage of the monumental Live Aid concert. His tenure at BBC Radio 1, from 1985 to 2000, solidified his reputation as a DJ with an exceptionally diverse musical palate. Succeeding the legendary John Peel, Kershaw was renowned for championing non-mainstream and world music genres, introducing his listeners to sounds from across the globe. Beyond his studio work, Kershaw was an intrepid journalist, travelling extensively to cover conflicts and significant cultural events for the BBC. His impactful reporting included extensive coverage of the 1994 Rwandan genocide and dispatches from Sierra Leone during the latter stages of its civil war in 2001. He also produced groundbreaking radio diaries from North Korea, which were notably among the first audio recordings made within the secretive nation. The Rochdale-born broadcaster's contributions were recognised with multiple Sony Radio Academy Awards, celebrating his skill in bringing specialised music to a broad audience. Kershaw later moved to BBC Radio 3 in 2001 but departed in 2007, a period marked by significant personal difficulties following the breakdown of his long-term relationship. His 17-year relationship with restaurateur Juliette Banner, with whom he shared two children, Sonny and Dolly, ended acrimoniously in 2006. The couple had relocated to the Isle of Man, but their separation occurred on their first day there after Banner discovered Kershaw's infidelity. Kershaw chronicled aspects of this tumultuous period in his 2011 autobiography, No Off Switch. He admitted to infidelity and a struggle with fidelity, referring to himself as a selfish d***head and expressing regret for how he treated a former girlfriend. Following their split, Banner obtained a year-long restraining order against Kershaw, which he repeatedly breached. This resulted in multiple arrests and three prison sentences for violating the order. In 2012, during a court appearance, he expressed profound regret, stating he had lost everything, including his children and the woman he loved, and that he simply desired peace. It was during his time serving a prison sentence that he began a relationship with his girlfriend, Catherine Turner





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