Broadway’s Big Night: Tony Nominations Revealed with Historic Records and Notable Snubs

A comprehensive look at the latest Tony Award nominations, highlighting the dominance of The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon, historic achievements by June Squibb, and the surprising omissions of several A-list stars.

The theater world is buzzing following the official announcement of the Tony Award nominations on Tuesday morning, signaling a season of both historic achievements and surprising omissions.

Leading the pack this year are The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! , both of which earned an impressive 12 nominations each. Among the most heartwarming stories of the morning is that of June Squibb, who has officially become the oldest actor to ever receive a Tony nomination at the age of 96. Her career longevity is a testament to her enduring talent, tracing back to her early days in the original production of Gypsy in 1960.

Meanwhile, Danny Burstein has solidified his legacy by becoming the most-nominated male actor in the history of the awards. The grand ceremony is scheduled for June 7 at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City, where the event will be hosted by the pop sensation Pink and broadcast live on CBS and streamed via Paramount+.

However, the excitement of the nominations was tempered by a series of high-profile snubs that have left fans and critics questioning the selection process. One of the most discussed absences is that of Lea Michele, who was not recognized for her powerhouse role as Florence Vassy in the latest Broadway staging of Chess. The revival of Art also suffered significant losses, with Bobby Cannavale, Neil Patrick Harris, and James Corden all failing to secure nominations.

Film stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winters, who reunited for a revival of Waiting for Godot, were similarly left off the list. Perhaps most shocking was the complete lack of acting nominations for The Fear of 13, a gripping true-life prison drama starring Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in their Broadway debuts.

Additionally, veteran actress Laurie Metcalf was overlooked for her work in Little Bear Ridge Road, adding to the list of unexpected exclusions. Looking at the musical landscape, the variety of nominees reflects a daring spirit in current Broadway productions. The Lost Boys, an adaptation of the 1987 vampire thriller, and Schmigadoon! , a witty satire of Broadway musicals based on the Apple TV series, are the frontrunners.

They are followed closely by a revival of Ragtime, which celebrates early 20th-century America with 11 nominations, and Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, starring Nathan Lane, which nabbed nine nods. One of the most innovative entries is Cats: The Jellicle Ball, a reimagining of the 1980s classic that celebrates queer ballroom culture. Director Bill Rauch, receiving his first nomination, expressed that this project was an affirmation of his career-long goal to connect classic works with contemporary life.

The battle for the best new musical will also feature the campy Titanic parody Titanique and the romantic comedy Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Ali Louis Bourzgui, nominated for his seductive vampire role in The Lost Boys, noted that audiences are naturally drawn to complex villains who are portrayed as three-dimensional human beings. In the realm of plays, the nominations highlight a mix of political urgency and human drama.

The contender for best new play includes Giant, starring John Lithgow, which examines accusations of antisemitism against author Roald Dahl. Playwright Mark Rosenblatt remarked on the play's striking relevance in 2026, given the global climate and the rise of antisemitism. Other nominees include Liberation, a Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about a 1970s women's consciousness-raising group in Ohio, and The Balusters, a sharp comedy about a neighborhood association's descent into chaos over a stop sign.

Finally, Little Bear Ridge Road offers a poignant look at a writer returning to his rural roots to settle his father's estate. With twenty-four shows receiving at least one nomination across twenty-six categories, this year's awards promise a diverse celebration of the theatrical arts





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