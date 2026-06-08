Brody Mihocek Hospitalised After Horrific Tackle in King's Birthday Clash

Melbourne forward Brody Mihocek was stretchered off and hospitalised following a dangerous tackle from Billy Frampton during the King's Birthday match against Collingwood. The shocking incident caused a lengthy delay and prompted an outpouring of concern and sportsmanship from players on both teams.

A dramatic and concerning incident unfolded during the King's Birthday clash between Collingwood and Melbourne, resulting in a significant delay after a horrific tackle left Brody Mihocek unconscious.

The 33-year-old key forward, playing his first game against his former club since moving from Collingwood to Melbourne in the off-season, was injured in the second quarter. Mihocek was wrestled to the ground by Billy Frampton, and the full force of his body weight landed on the top of his head as he was driven into the turf. The tackle was described as resembling a WWE maneuver, with Mihocek being driven almost vertically onto his head.

Shockingly, the umpire awarded a free kick to Collingwood, judging the tackle to be fair. Medical staff from both teams immediately rushed to the scene as Mihocek lay motionless on the field. The raucous stadium atmosphere turned to a hushed silence as fans comprehended the severity of the situation. After stabilising his neck, doctors and physios loaded him onto a stretcher.

Commentator and dual premiership player David King expressed immediate concern, stating, 'He's in real trouble … it's dangerous. He's in real strife.

' Melbourne Football Club confirmed via social media that 'Checkers,' as he is affectionately known, was being transported to hospital by ambulance and would take no further part in the game. Mihocek was down for approximately three minutes while receiving initial treatment. Despite the frightening injury, it was later confirmed that he maintained movement in his arms and legs, offering some reassurance.

However, the full extent of any potential spinal damage remained unknown pending further scans. Former player Leigh Montagna reflected on the ongoing efforts to improve player safety, noting, 'The game continues to try and do as much as they can to protect players, from rules changes and those sorts of things. But sometimes in this game, accidents can happen that are pretty dangerous.

' The incident sparked a heartwarming display of sportsmanship. Players from both Collingwood and Melbourne approached the stretcher to check on their injured teammate and former colleague as he was carried off. Collingwood star Nick Daicos expressed the collective sentiment, saying, 'We love him. Every bloke went over to him, that tells you how much we love him, so I hope he's okay.

' Fox Footy commentator Mark Howard praised the touching moment, calling it 'a magnificent, beautiful scene. ' This injury marks the second significant head trauma Mihocek has suffered this season; he was placed in concussion protocol earlier in the year. He also has a history of concussion-related absences, having missed games in 2020 while playing for Collingwood





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AFL Australian Football League Collingwood Magpies Melbourne Demons Brody Mihocek Billy Frampton King's Birthday Injury Tackle Concussion Player Safety Hospital Sportsmanship

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