Bromley Appoint Karl Robinson as Manager After Sacking Andy Woodman

Bromley have named Karl Robinson as their new manager after dismissing Andy Woodman on 22 October. Robinson takes over with the club bottom of League One and three points from safety.

Bromley have appointed Karl Robinson as their new manager, the League One club confirmed. Robinson replaces Andy Woodman, who was sacked on 22 October after a poor start to the season.

Bromley are bottom of League One and three points from the safety line. They won promotion to the third tier for the first time in their history last season. Robinson, a former MK Dons and Oxford United boss, returns to management after his most recent role at Salford City. His first game in charge will be Saturday's FA Cup first-round meeting with Rotherham United, who are managed by his former number two at Salford, Alex Bruce.

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Chairman Praises Robinsons Experience

Bromley chairman Robin Stanton-Gleaves said: Karl brings an elite level of experience, tactical acumen, and a proven track record of competing at the sharp end of League One. His relentless energy matches our ambition perfectly, and we are unified in our vision to drive this football club forward into an exciting new era. Stanton-Gleaves added: I led a full recruitment process, which began the day after our previous manager's departure.

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From the outset, my intention was to find someone who had worked at this level and had the experience and qualities to take Bromley Football Club on the next stage of its journey. It was important to take the time to work through that process thoroughly, and I am delighted that it has brought us to Karl. Woodman, who was dismissed on 22 October, guided the club to two promotions in three seasons.

He left after two wins in the first 10 games this term. Byron Webster had taken interim charge following the sacking. Robinson spent more than six years in charge of MK Dons. His tenure included a 4-0 League Cup win over Manchester United in October 2014 and promotion to the Championship seven months later after finishing runners-up in League One.

Robinsons Past Roles At Dons Oxford

The team suffered immediate relegation and he was sacked by the Dons in October 2016. Robinson then spent 16 months in charge of Charlton Athletic, departing by mutual consent in March 2018. He was immediately named the new Oxford United boss. He twice took the U's to the League One play-offs before losing his job in February 2023.

After a spell as assistant manager at Leeds United, Robinson took over at Salford City in January 2024. Last season he led the club to their highest ever finish, fourth in League Two. Bromley will hope Robinson can lift them off the bottom of League One and steer them away from relegation danger. His first opportunity comes in the FA Cup against Rotherham United on Saturday.