Bronze Monument to British Soldiers Stolen Before D-Day Anniversary

A one-tonne statue of a piper in the 51st Highland Division during the Second World War was stolen from Bréville-les-Monts, north of Caen, a week before D-Day anniversary commemorations.

A bronze monument to British soldiers killed during the liberation of France has been stolen - a week before D-Day anniversary commemorations. The one-tonne statue of a piper in the 51st Highland Division during the Second World War at Bréville-les-Monts, north of Caen, vanished on Friday.

It was a tribute to Scottish infantrymen who had stormed on to Juno Beach, in Normandy, on June 6th 1944, before dying in a fierce fire fight a few days later. Visitors from Britain were due to gather around the statue next Saturday, on the 82nd anniversary of D-Day. Instead, French police are now involved in a criminal investigation, as they try to find the statue, and bring the thieves to justice.

The statue was reported missing early on Friday morning - it was forced off its plinth, and clearly loaded on to a vehicle. An early theory is that scrap metal dealers intended to smash the statue to pieces, so as to sell off the bronze. The statue was erected some 15 years ago in the grounds of the Château St Come, where 51st Highlanders fought alongside elements of the 6th Airborne Division, against German troops.

The spokesman said Bréville council had filed a report to police at Merville-Franceville, who were leading the investigation. The site is close to Pegasus Bridge, the memorial to British paras who landed in France in gliders, before later being supported by troops who arrived from the invasion beaches. Such scenes - including a famous one with a Scottish piper - were depicted in the classic war film, The Longest Day, featuring stars including Richard Todd, Sean Connery and John Wayne.

Scottish units were famous for taking pipers into battle, as they played tunes such as 'Highland Laddie', 'The Road to the Isles', and 'All the Blue Bonnets are Over the Border'. As well as helping to keep units together in the chaos of the battlefield, the sound of the bagpipes also lifted morale. In turn, enemy veterans later recalled how frightening the sound of the pipes could be





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Theft Scrap Metal Dealers D-Day World War Two Second World War 51St Highland Division 51St Highland Infantry Division Black Watch Regiment River Orne Death Alley Pegasus Bridge Scottish Infantrymen Pipers Tunes Battlefield Morale Enemy Veterans Frightening Classic War Film The Longest Day Richard Todd Sean Connery John Wayne

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman Won't Speak to British Police in Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor CaseA woman who claims she was trafficked to the UK to have sex with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor won't speak to British police, her lawyer has said. The woman, who says paedophile Jeffrey Epstein sent her to Britain in 2010 when she was in her 20s, is said to have spent a night with Andrew at Royal Lodge in Windsor before being given tea and a tour of Buckingham Palace. She was the second woman to come forward with claims involving the former prince and the first to make accusations involving a royal residence.

Read more »

British Olympic sprinter CJ Ujah accused of fraud and drug supplyBritish sprinter and Olympian CJ Ujah is among 10 people accused of playing a part in an alleged cryptocurrency fraud, a court hears.

Read more »

Free contraception program sharply reduces patient spending in British ColumbiaResearchers at UBC found that B.C.'s decision to provide universal, no-cost prescription contraception sharply reduced what patients pay, with the largest financial gains for people in their 20s.

Read more »

Destiny 2's Monument of Triumph Update Brings Massive Weapon OverhaulBungie unveils extensive weapon updates for Destiny 2's Monument of Triumph update, featuring returning favorites, retrofitted exotics, and expanded loot pools across Patrol destinations, Gambit, Crucible, Trials, Iron Banner, and Solo/Fireteam Ops.

Read more »