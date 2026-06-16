Brooke Burke's 7 Daily Habits for Protecting Her 'GODDESS Energy'

Media personality Brooke Burke has shared her daily habits for maintaining her 'GODDESS energy'. The 54-year-old fitness enthusiast revealed seven things she does every day to protect her energy, including making time for movement, eating intuitively, and practicing gratitude.

Brooke Burke was spotted soaking up the sun on the beach in Malibu on Monday. The 54-year-old media personality flaunted her incredibly fit figure in a tiny turquoise and orange bikini.

She looked phenomenal while showing off her gym-honed abs and toned legs after revealing her daily habits to her social media followers. Taking to Instagram this week, she wrote in a caption, 'I'm 50ish….. ,' before listing seven 'things I do daily to protect my GODDESS energy.

' Number one was 'holding space' for herself, followed by making time for 'movement,' which she called 'my medicine. ' Burke also said she eats intuitively and is intentional about what she consumes.

Brooke Burke was spotted soaking up the sun on the beach in Malibu on Monday The 54-year-old media personality flaunted her incredibly fit figure in a tiny turquoise and orange bikini The fourth item on the list was 'romance,' which she made a point to highlight in capital letters. She added that she practices an attitude of gratitude, is sure to get quality sleep, and also incorporates grounding - a technique that involves doing activities that ground or electrically reconnect you to the earth, per Healthline.

Read More Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel put on united front on rare NYC outing two years after pop star's DWI arrest In another recent Instagram post, the bombshell professed, 'The older I get the more I realize happiness is quiet mornings, a clean space, early nights, a safe home and people who don't drain my energy.

' Back in February 2023, she exclusively told Daily Mail the secret to her enduring youth is biohacking. 'I am obsessed with biohacking and doing a deep dive into innovative longevity opportunities, and it feels amazing,' she revealed. Biohacking is also known as human augmentation and is a do-it-yourself biology that works to enhance health and wellbeing through certain techniques such as meditation and intermittent fasting, according to Healthline.

'Free movement and positive mantras are pushing through new areas of fitness. 'I am teaching hot yoga body sculpting, which is an incredible opportunity to heat up the core, stretch, release toxins, and explore restorative yoga poses,' Burke shared at the time. The fitness enthusiast added a USA soccer jersey amid the ongoing World Cup. She was in great spirits while walking the beach barefoot Taking to Instagram this week, she wrote in a caption, 'I'm 50ish…..

,' before listing seven 'things I do daily to protect my GODDESS energy' Number one was 'holding space' for herself, followed by making time for 'movement,' which she called 'my medicine' The former Jane The Virgin actress has been engaged to fiancé Scott Rigsby since 2021. In 2024 she explained to People magazine that they feel married, but their family life with their respective children has kept them from wedding planning. Rigsby shares Lila and Levi with ex-wife Heather LaCombe.

Before her romance with the 58-year-old athlete, Burke was married to plastic surgeon Garth Fisher of Extreme Makeover fame, and later to Baywatch hunk David Charvet. She shares two kids with each of her husbands - daughters Neriah Fisher, 26, and Sierra Fisher, 24, with Fisher, and Heaven Charvet, 19, and son Shaya Charvet, 18, with Charvet





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