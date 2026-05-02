Brooke Hogan Denies Affair Rumors with HGTV Co-Star Scott McGillivray

Brooke Hogan has publicly refuted claims of an affair with her Rock the Block co-star, Scott McGillivray, sharing photos with her husband and children to dispel the speculation. The rumors originated from their on-screen chemistry during the HGTV competition series.

Brooke Hogan has vehemently denied recent online rumors suggesting an affair with her HGTV co-star, Scott McGillivray. The speculation arose from the apparent chemistry between the two while competing on the current season of the popular renovation series, Rock the Block.

Viewers noticed a playful dynamic between Hogan and McGillivray, leading to unsubstantiated claims of a romantic connection. Hogan, who is married to NHL player Steven Oleksy, addressed the rumors directly on social media, expressing her disappointment and frustration at the 'mean and hateful' accusations. She playfully acknowledged the on-screen rapport with McGillivray, stating, 'But sorry we're so funny and adorable on camera.

' To definitively dispel the rumors, Hogan shared a series of photos featuring McGillivray alongside her husband, Steven Oleksy, and their twin children, Oliver and Molly. This visual statement aimed to underscore the strong familial bond and friendly relationship between all parties involved. Oleksy further reinforced the message by reposting Hogan’s statement on his own Instagram account, demonstrating a united front against the false narratives.

Scott McGillivray has been married to Sabrina McGillivray since June 2008, and they share two daughters, Myah, born in 2012, and Layla, born in 2013. The couple has consistently presented a stable and loving family life, making the affair rumors particularly unfounded. Hogan herself married Oleksy in 2022, and they welcomed twins in January 2025. The couple currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, where Hogan manages her interior design business.

The Rock the Block competition pits Hogan and McGillivray against three other celebrity teams: Survivor alums Kim Spradlin and Chelsea Meissner, Taniya Nayak and Drew Lachey, and Mina Starsiak Hawk and Vernon Davis. Each team is tasked with transforming identical cul-de-sac properties over seven weeks with a budget of $275,000, with the ultimate goal of creating the most impressive design and winning the season.

The show’s premise, focused on renovation and competition, naturally fosters camaraderie among the contestants, which may have contributed to the misinterpretation of their interactions. The intensity of the competition and the close proximity required for collaborative work can often be misconstrued by outside observers. Beyond her current television endeavors, Brooke Hogan has a multifaceted career spanning music, acting, and reality television.

She initially gained prominence through her family’s reality show, Hogan Knows Best, which showcased the life of her late father, wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. Following the success of the original series, she starred in her own spin-off, Brooke Knows Best, for two seasons. After a period away from reality TV, Hogan returned to the screen in 2018 as a contestant on MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars.

The recent passing of her father, Hulk Hogan, in 2023 at the age of 71, was a deeply personal and complex event for Brooke. Their relationship had been strained in the years leading up to his death, and she was notably excluded from his will. Initially, Hogan remained silent following her father’s passing, but she later publicly called for an autopsy to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

She ultimately chose to hold a separate memorial service for her father, diverging from the family’s official funeral arrangements. This series of events highlights the complexities of family dynamics and the challenges of navigating grief in the public eye. The current situation with the affair rumors underscores the scrutiny public figures face and the importance of directly addressing misinformation





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