Brooke Hogan Expresses Deep Regret Over Leaving Father's Will

Brooke Hogan reveals she deeply regrets removing herself from her late father Hulk Hogan's will, citing a loss of access to information and decision-making power regarding his estate as the primary reason for her remorse, not financial gain.

Brooke Hogan , the 37-year-old daughter of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan , has publicly expressed significant regret over a decision she made in 2023 to remove herself from her late father's will. Her father, the legendary Hulk Hogan , passed away at the age of 71 in July 2025 due to a heart attack. Brooke clarified that her regret is not rooted in financial concerns but stems from a current inability to access information and participate in decisions regarding her father's estate and legacy.

She revealed during an appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast that this decision now leaves her feeling excluded and like an outsider in matters pertaining to her father. During the candid interview, Brooke elaborated on the emotional toll of this estrangement from decision-making processes. She stated, 'Do I regret that decision? Yes.' She further explained that the financial aspect was never her motivation, emphasizing, 'it's not the money part because I've never been about the money but it's more about just like...' The podcast host accurately interpreted her sentiment, interjecting, 'Not having a seat at the table for decisions being made?' Brooke affirmed this, responding, 'Right, like I can't get autopsy results.' She noted the irony of people now treating her as if she had emancipated herself from her father, despite their prior estrangement not diminishing their familial bond. Brooke highlighted the inherent complexities and occasional disagreements within families, asserting, 'Families have their ins and outs. It doesn't mean I'm not his daughter. It doesn't mean I'm not just as important as Nick,' referring to her brother. Brooke also shed light on the difficult circumstances that prompted her to remove herself from the will in the first place. She confessed, 'There were situations that had me so scared. I really took myself off the will because number one, I was actually scared for myself, my family, my safety...' She adamantly stated that no amount of money could compensate for the fear she experienced. Brooke explained her actions were a protective measure, driven by her knowledge of individuals she believed were not good influences on her father. She feared that creating more conflict by vocalizing her concerns would put her in danger. This sentiment was echoed in a previous interview with TMZ last September, where she stated that being left out of the will was not a surprise and that she stood by her decision, highlighting her ability to be self-sufficient. However, her more recent statements to Page Six reveal a profound shift in perspective, with regret now overshadowing her previous stance. She views her current inability to act on her father's behalf or seek answers as a 'nightmare,' especially since she believes the very individuals she sought to protect her father from are now in control of his affairs. Brooke also indicated a lack of current communication with her brother, Nick, who is the sole beneficiary of Hulk Hogan's estate. She expressed a strong desire to ensure her father's legacy is managed responsibly and positively, a role she feels sidelined from due to her prior decision. The implications of her choice are now evident as she grapples with being unable to contribute to her father's post-mortem affairs or seek resolutions on his behalf





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