Brooke Hogan Expresses Deep Regret Over Removing Herself From Late Father's Will

Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, reveals profound regret over her decision to be removed from her father's will before his passing, citing her current inability to access information and participate in decisions regarding his estate as the primary reason.

Hulk Hogan 's daughter, Brooke Hogan , has publicly expressed deep regret over her decision to remove herself from her late father's will prior to his passing. The 37-year-old media personality, who candidly discussed her estranged relationship with the former WWE star leading up to his death, revealed her feelings during an appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast. Hogan passed away at the age of 71 in July 2025, with a subsequent autopsy revealing his cause of death to be a heart attack.

Brooke had voluntarily removed herself from her father's will in 2023, and she emphasized that her regret stems not from financial considerations, but from the current inability to access information and participate in decisions regarding her father's estate and legacy. Brooke articulated her feelings during the podcast, stating, "Do I regret that decision? Yes." She further elaborated, "Taking myself off of that will, now, it's not the money part because I've never been about the money but it's more about just like..." The podcast host interjected, suggesting, "Not having a seat at the table for decisions being made?" Brooke affirmed this, responding, "Right, like I can't get autopsy results. And it's funny, because now people are treating me like I emancipated myself." She then clarified her perspective on familial relationships, noting, "And I'm like, just because me and him didn't agree on things and we didn't talk for a little bit, like, it doesn't matter if you don't talk for two years or if you don't talk for two days. Families have their ins and outs. It doesn't mean I'm not his daughter. It doesn't mean I'm not just as important as Nick," referring to her brother. Brooke feels she is now perceived as an outsider. She also detailed the specific circumstances that prompted her to withdraw from the will in 2023. "There were situations that had me so scared. I really took myself off the will because number one, I was actually scared for myself, my family, my safety..." Hogan's daughter stressed that the financial implications paled in comparison to her fears. "There is not enough money in the world that would matter with what I felt I was facing." She explained her apprehension stemmed from her awareness of individuals she believed to be untrustworthy surrounding her father. "There were just too many people that I had solid knowledge of not being good people around my dad. And I tried to tell him. And I felt if I created any more waves that I would be in danger. And that's the truth." This sentiment contrasts with Brooke's public statements made in September of the previous year. At that time, she addressed her exclusion from her father's will, which reportedly left approximately $5 million. To TMZ, she stated, "His decision is no surprise to me. It's what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets. My dad knows I'm a hard worker and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time." Her brother, Nick Hogan, is the sole beneficiary of Hulk Hogan's estate. Hulk Hogan had two children, Brooke and Nick, with his first wife, Linda Claridge. In a recent article published by Page Six on Friday, Brooke further elaborated on her current feelings of regret. "I think everybody very clearly understands that I was my dad's protector and I loved him more than anything," she told the publication. "The reason why I regret it, is because I do not have a place now to get answers." She described the inability to influence decisions regarding her father's estate and the preservation of his legacy as a profound difficulty. "I can't do anything to help my dad after his death, or to find out answers, or to avenge him in any way, shape or form," Brooke explained. "Because the people that I so badly wanted to get away from are now running the show, which is even more of a nightmare." She also indicated that she is not currently in communication with her younger brother. Brooke believes her involvement would be crucial in ensuring her father's legacy is managed responsibly and positively. "So, you know, there's things I would definitely be doing differently if I were back in that seat.





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