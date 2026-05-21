Brooke Hogan outraged as fans criticize photo of her rear at father's funeral

Despite initially being estranged from her father in 2025 due to their strained relationship, Brooke Hogan is now publicly grieving his passing due to an emotional Instagram post. However, fans have criticized her for including a photo of her bikini-clad rear in the post, sparking outrage online.

Hulk Hogan fans are lashing out at his reality star daughter, Brooke Hogan , 38, for a belated reaction to his death that included a shot of her bikini-clad derriere.

Although she was estranged from her 71-year-old father when he died from a heart attack in July 2025, she is now outwardly grieving his passing. In a lengthy Instagram post, she shared a slideshow featuring a photo of herself laying face down at the beach with her backside protruding out of the frame. Her post included several other photos, including one of her father grilling poolside and another of him watching the setting sun over the Gulf of Mexico.

She wrote, 'I miss my daddy so much. Every wave hit my heart like a memory, every hug felt like yesterday. The ocean carried his voice and the sun felt like his hugs.

' Despite criticism for the photo, many offered supportive statements, commenting on the pain they felt upon losing a parent





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brooke Hogan Father Funeral Instagram Obituaries Outrage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ZTE releases Sustainability Report 2025: driving a new chapter in sustainable development through AIThrough its 'All in AI, AI for All' vision, ZTE surpasses climate targets, bridges the global digital divide, and strengthens governance resilience

Read more »

2025: Man arrested after hit-and-run leaves 29-year-old man dead in Las VegasJeff Diedenhofen, 29, was killed last May while crossing a road in the Las Vegas strip after Stephon Watkins, 37, hit him and fled the scene.

Read more »

'Joy' is the key to NASCAR on Prime's successDale Jr., Steve Letarte and company hit all the right notes in 2025

Read more »

The care home group proving that there is a better way to provide dementia careFounded in 2025, has five homes in Nottinghamshire and Peterborough

Read more »