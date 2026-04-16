Brooke Hogan Reflects on Painful Fallout of Father's Racist Sex Tape Scandal

Brooke Hogan opens up about the devastating personal impact of a leaked sex tape involving her late father, Hulk Hogan. She reveals that she and her then-boyfriend suffered more from the racist rant captured on tape than her father did, ultimately leading to her breakup and highlighting the immense personal consequences of the scandal.

Brooke Hogan has revealed the profound personal toll taken by a leaked sex tape involving her late father, wrestling icon Hulk Hogan . The revelation comes nine months after Hulk Hogan 's passing from a heart attack last July, a time when he and his daughter were estranged. The deeply painful incident occurred in 2015 when a sex tape surfaced, capturing Hogan in a racist tirade concerning Brooke and her then-boyfriend, Yannique Barker.

In a candid interview with US Weekly, Brooke expressed that she and Barker endured more severe personal repercussions from the scandal than Hogan himself. She lamented the public's focus on her father's struggles with the controversy, stating, "My dad got so much, like, 'Oh my gosh, poor Hulk. He's going through this. He's fighting the sex tape thing.' I'm like, 'What about us?' We were the subject of it." The leaked tape, she explained, marked the beginning of the end for her relationship with Barker, as the immense embarrassment and fallout ultimately led to their breakup. "Me and Yannique really went through it when that sex tape came out, and it tore us apart," she confided. "It was the most embarrassing thing in the world. It was terrible." The controversial video, taken in 2006 without Hogan's knowledge during a sexual encounter with Heather Clem, the wife of his then-best friend Bubba the Love Sponge, was posted by gossip blog Gawker in 2012. Hogan had claimed he had his friend's blessing for the encounter, describing it as occurring during a difficult period in his marriage to Linda. However, the most damaging aspect of the tape was Hogan's use of the n-word and his admission of being racist to a certain extent, specifically in reference to his daughter dating a Black man. This racist rant significantly tarnished Hogan's legacy, resulting in his dismissal from WWE and a period of deep personal low. Following the video's release, Hogan initiated a lawsuit against Gawker, seeking damages for emotional distress and invasion of privacy. The lawsuit was reportedly backed by billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel, who allegedly sought to dismantle Gawker after they outed him as homosexual in 2007. A Florida jury initially awarded Hogan $115 million in compensatory damages and $25 million in punitive damages, though a settlement of $31 million ultimately led to Gawker's bankruptcy. Despite the years of estrangement, Brooke was deeply affected by her father's death, describing it as feeling like a piece of her spirit was lost. In a poignant Instagram post nearly nine months after his passing, she shared an illustration of him holding her as a child, accompanied by the heartbreaking caption, "If my love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.





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