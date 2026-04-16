Brooke Hogan Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Late Father Hulk Hogan Nine Months Later

Brooke Hogan, daughter of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, posted an emotional tribute on social media nine months after her father's death. She reflected on their fractured relationship, his encouragement for her real estate career, and her own request to be excluded from his will, emphasizing that love and his legacy mattered more than money.

Nine months after the passing of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan , his daughter, Brooke Hogan , has shared a profoundly emotional tribute to her late father. Terry Bollea, known to the world as Hulk Hogan , died at the age of 71 from a heart attack in July of the previous year. The relationship between Brooke and her father had been strained for several years leading up to his death, with the two not speaking.

Despite this rift, Brooke expressed immense devastation at his passing, revealing that it felt as though a piece of her spirit was lost with him. Her heartfelt message, posted on Instagram, featured a touching black-and-white illustration of Hogan holding her as a child. The accompanying caption read: If my love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. This poignant statement underscores the depth of her enduring love for her father, even in the face of their estranged years. Brooke recently elaborated on their complex relationship during an appearance on the HGTV renovation show Rock the Block. She disclosed that she had been invited to participate in the show long before her father’s death, but she hadn't informed him due to their lack of communication. She confessed to wondering if her father would have been proud of her undertaking such a project, especially since he was the one who had initially encouraged her to pursue a real estate license. This revelation highlights the subtle yet significant ways her father continued to influence her life, even during their period of estrangement. Interestingly, while Hulk Hogan left behind an estate valued at nearly $5 million, none of it was bequeathed to Brooke. However, speaking to TMZ in September, Brooke stated that she was not surprised by this decision, as she had explicitly requested to be excluded from his will. She reaffirmed her stance, declaring that it was her own choice and she had no regrets. Brooke emphasized her self-sufficiency, noting that she had always supported herself through her own endeavors and had overcome financial challenges in the past. For Brooke, monetary gain was never the primary concern in her relationship with her father. What mattered most to her was the respectful handling of her father’s image, trademarks, and estate. Hogan was pronounced dead at a hospital less than 90 minutes after emergency services responded to a cardiac arrest call at his Florida residence on the morning of July 24. The official cause of death was determined to be natural. Medical reports indicated that he had a history of leukemia and atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm. Despite these known health issues, in the days following his death, Brooke took to social media to seemingly question the circumstances surrounding his passing. She shared an article by radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge, a friend of Hogan's, which raised questions about the rapid cremation without an autopsy. Brooke’s accompanying caption of Exactly indicated her alignment with the article's skepticism. However, the Clearwater Police Department publicly addressed these theories, reiterating that there were no signs of foul play or suspicious activity related to Hogan’s death, aiming to quell any speculation. Brooke's tribute serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring bond between a parent and child, even when complicated by life's challenges and the pain of separation





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