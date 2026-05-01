Brooke Shields and Daughter Rowan Henchy Shine at Animal Charity Gala

Brooke Shields and her lookalike daughter Rowan Henchy attended Animal Haven's Benefit for the Animals in New York City, showcasing their glamorous styles. Rowan is also pursuing a career in reality television with 'Next Gen NYC', with her mother's full support. The pair also shared a heartwarming moment with their dog, Cluny.

Brooke Shields and her daughter Rowan Henchy showcased a striking resemblance and elegant style at Animal Haven 's Benefit for the Animals gala in New York City on Thursday.

The 60-year-old actress, known for her iconic career, was accompanied by her 22-year-old daughter, who was also honored at the event. Shields opted for a shimmering black striped slip dress, complemented by stilettos and a sophisticated satin clutch. Henchy, meanwhile, captivated in a navy tulle gown with a unique one-shoulder design, featuring delicate lace cut-outs and a ruched bodice.

The pair brought along their beloved dog, Cluny, with Shields even carrying a pillow adorned with his image, demonstrating their affection for their furry companion. Rowan Henchy is currently venturing into the world of reality television, having joined the cast of Bravo's 'Next Gen NYC' in October. The show follows the lives of young adults with famous parentage as they navigate careers and adulthood in New York City.

Alongside Henchy, the series features other 'nepo babies' including Riley Burruss, Gia Giudice, Brooks Marks, Ariana Bierman, and Ava Dash. Brooke Shields has been a steadfast supporter of her daughter’s ambitions, particularly her interest in broadcast journalism and news, actively encouraging her participation in the show. Shields previously shared that Rowan has been gaining experience at various media outlets, including covering red carpet events.

She consistently receives positive feedback about her daughter’s personality and charm, with people frequently expressing their admiration. Recently, Rowan playfully referenced her mother’s past relationship with John F. Kennedy Jr. in a TikTok video, sparking a lighthearted conversation about the former president’s romantic prowess. Brooke Shields herself previously discussed her youthful infatuation with Kennedy and a memorable encounter they shared during a skiing trip in Aspen.

She described him as an exceptional kisser and recounted a date where she ultimately refrained from intimacy due to her deep affection for him. The pair shared a kiss that Shields described as the best of her life, praising his physical attributes, down-to-earth personality, and sense of humor. This event highlights the enduring fascination with both Brooke Shields’ life and the legacy of the Kennedy family





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